The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Will Hand Out Roses in 2021?

It's sort of gone overlooked, hasn't it?

Over the past several weeks, Bachelor Nation has been rightfully obsessed with the whole Chris Harrison-Rachael Kirkconnell racism scandal.

There's also been a great deal of focus on Matt James, his reaction to this controversy and, of course, his journey on Season 25 of The Bachelor.

But... what about The Bachelorette?

We're less than a week away from James selection his winning suitor, which will be followed by the After the Final Rose special (hosted this time around by Emmanuel Acho), during which we assume the next Bachelorette will be announced.

If you've been following the franchise, you're likely aware that Katie Thurston was long rumored to be up for this role.

It seemed just a month ago as if this was a done deal.

However... producers allegedly then started to wonder whether they ought to choose a Black woman, due to the aforementioned drama, while they also wondered whether the vibrator-loving contestant might be too racy.

Last month, shortly after spoiler guru Reality Steve said that Thurston would be named the next Bachelorette, the woman rejected by James on Week 6 of Season 25 wrote on her Instagram Story:

“Reading my text this morning like. News to me."

Thursday also denied the rumors in an interview on The Tamron Hall Show in February.

“I’m not [the Bachelorette] as far as I know,” she said at the time.

“When I woke up to the 50 texts, I had a little panic attack. The first person I had to call was my mom and say, ‘That’s news to me.’ I think it came out that it was told at ‘Women Tell All,’ which is not true."

"So until I hear otherwise, officially, news to me.”

Welp.

Now it sounds as if Katie has heard otherwise.

The Bachelorette spoilers guru Reality Steve confirmed a few days ago that Katie has officially been named the Season 17 Bachelorette.

He tweeted that Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette at the aforementioned After the Final Rose special, which was was filmed on March 5.

Why the delay? Why the apparent mixed messages?

According to Steve and his latest round of The Bachelor spoilers, James does, indeed, choose Kirkconnell to be his future wife.

However, he recently broke up with her - and executives were waiting to see if he got together with third-place finisher Bri or second-place finisher Michelle before making their final Bachelorette decision.

Alas, James has not done so.

And yet: Thurston has still earned this honor.

What do we know about the next Bachelorette?

She is a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington and, under the handle '@ventwithkatie,' she has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers.

As you may have heard about by now, one of her most popular videos is a story where she talks about how she would have sex with a ghost.

As for what she’s looking for in a soulmate, Katie’s Bachelor bio reads:

“Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations.

"She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for.

"Katie is daring and adventurous."

It continues:

While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it.

Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally.

Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship.

Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment …

It’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie!

Finally, a few Katie Thurston tidbits:

Katie’s idea of a fun date is to go skinny-dipping.

Katie would love to host her own talk show one day.

Katie once planned a dog flash mob that got a huge turnout.

With The Bachelorette likely to debut in May 2021, you tell us: Are you glad it will be Katie Thurston?