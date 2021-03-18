Tristan Thompson on Khloe's Post-Surgery Body: It's Better Than Ever!

If you follow her on Instagram, then you're probably aware that Khloe Kardashian has had some work done in recent months.

Even if you (somehow) didn't notice the change yourself, you probably encountered quite a few comments from Captain Obvious types who insist on pointing out how much Khloe has changed every time she posts a pic.

Obviously, there's nothing unusual about a celebrity going under the knife to tune up their appearance.

But while most A-listers make gradual adjustments over the course of several years, Khloe decided to take advantage of her quarantine downtime to overhaul her entire body overnight.

Khloe Kardashian Goes All Uncanny Valley

(We can discuss the wisdom of undergoing elective procedures during a pandemic some other time.)

Fans are split on the new look, with some speculating that Khloe is addicted to plastic surgery and others insisting that she's merely living her best life.

Of course, it's important to bear in mind that at the end of the day, Khloe's opinion is really the only one that matters.

Outside with Tristan and Khloe

That said, she's probably at least somewhat interested in the opinion of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Are Tristan and Khloe currently together?

That's a tough question with a complex answer, but regardless of whether there's any truth to the Khloe-Tristan marriage rumors, it seems obvious that these two are hooking up and happily raising their daughter together.

Khloe Kardashian Models Swimwear

And in case anyone forget how strongly attracted Tristan is to the mother of his child, he just posted a potent reminder.

Earlier this week, Khloe posted the above photo of herself in a swimsuit.

More than your standard thirst trap, this pic doubles as an ad for the new swimwear line from Khloe's Good American clothing line.

Khloe Kardashian In Turks and Caicos

“New good swim out TOMORROW,” she captioned the post.

For obvious reasons, Khloe received a number of complimentary comments, but the most effusive came from Tristan, who was apparently stuck speechless.

He commented with a bunch of flame and drooling emojis, which are the universal signs of a successful thirst trap.

Tristan Thompson on Air

Speaking of Tristan and surgical procedures, insiders say Khloe is still planning to have her eggs frozen so that she can give little True a younger sibling when she's ready.

And Khloe still wants Tristan to be the baby's father.

“The doctor is really happy with the amount of follicles I have at the moment so this is going to be the perfect month to start hormone injections,” Koko said during a recent episode of KUWTK.

Tribute to Khloe

“Hopefully that will help my follicles grow to a healthy, mature size," she added.

“I have a sperm donor,” Khloe revealed, in reference to Tristan.

“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice … But it’s weird because, Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go."

Tristan Thompson on KUWTK

Asked about her relationship with True's dad, Khloe was a little standoffish:

"Right now, Tristan and I, we’re in this strange transition period where we’re figuring out boundaries,” she said at the time.

“It’s just not the right time but, who knows, maybe that can change one day.” 

Khloe Kardashian In 2021

Of course, that was almost a year ago and this is now.

And these days, Tristan sounds more eager than ever to make another baby with Khloe!

