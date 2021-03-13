Tori Roloff Suffers Miscarriage, Feels "Sad, Angry and Scared"

Tori Roloff has opened up about a very personal and very painful tragedy.

The Little People, Big World star recently suffered a miscarriage.

She shared the heart-shattering news with fans in a candid and emotional Instagram post on Saturday, March 13.

"We were so excited to share some exciting news this week," wrote Tori to open her message.

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share.

"We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier."

Simply awful.

Along with this statement, Roloff posted a picture of a cross-stitch project, showing herself, her husband Zach, and their two kids, Jackson, 3, and Lilah, 16 months.

The canvas also depicted Jesus holding what would have been their third child, along with these words:

“For I hold you by your right hand.”

Tori and Zach have often talked about their desire to expand their immediate family, with Tori having to shoot down pregnancy rumors late this past yearr.

"I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," Tori said, tugging on every heartstring.

"I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.

"I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

Nothing ever can, we'd imagine.

The TLC personality -- who has over one million Instagram followers and who has long been admired for being so down to earth and relatable -- tried to find a positive aspect to this life-altering development.

"However, I also thought about how the first face our little girl or boy got to see was Jesu," she wrote.

"I’m so upset that I never got to see their face but I rest in knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day."

Tori also expressed praise and gratitude toward Zach.

"My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him," she added.

"If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone.

"We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day."

Continued Tori, who has two kids that are little people and, as a result, has often felt herself worrying about their well-being:

"Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child.

"I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day."

Tori concluded with a message of hope to others in her situation, along with a verse from the bible:

I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone.

I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me.

So that’s what I’ll continue to do- thanking the Lord for what I have.

Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all.

Quoting Isaiah 41:13, she added:

For I hold you by your right hand—I, the Lord your God. And I say to you ‘don’t be afraid. I am here to help you.

Tori and Zach celebrated their youngest child, Lilah’s, first birthday in November 2020.

We send them our deepest and most sincere best wishes and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to deal with the fallout from this family tragedy.