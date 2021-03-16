Tori Roloff is Just So Thankful for All the Support After Miscarriage Reveal

Tori Roloff can now add a new emotion to her recent list.

The Little People, Big World star admitted over the weekend that she felt sad, scared and angry -- for a very good, tragic and understandable reason.

The mother of two suffered a miscarriage not long ago, dropping this awful bombshell on Instagram followers via a candid and lengthy message on Saturday, March 13.

"We were so excited to share some exciting news this week," Tori wrote to open this sad announcement.

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share.

"We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier."

This was the photo Tori included with her post.

Already a loving parent to daughter Lilah and son Jackson, Tori continued as follows:

"I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment.

"I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.

"I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

Tori proceeded to give thanks for her "unwavering rock" of a husband, Zach, and even tried to find a positive spin to this awful development:

"However, I also thought about how the first face our little girl or boy got to see was Jesus.

"I’m so upset that I never got to see their face but I rest in knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day."

Roloff also received a number of heartfelt messages from friends and loved ones, along with total strangers on the Internet who reached out during this time of crisis.

And she wants everyone to know how grateful she is for the support.

"I wanted to say THANK YOU," Tori posted on Monday.

"Thank you to every one who has reached out to me and my family and have made us feel so unbelievably loved and supported.

"I am so thankful that so many of you felt safe enough to share you’re own stories with me, and I wish I could respond to every single one of you and tell you I’m praying for you!"

Among those who left comments on Tori's page?

Jill Duggar, who wrote “So sorry for your loss!” and Jinger Duggar, who added: "Tori, my heart aches for you all. praying for you in these days."

This is what Amy Roloff said online:

"Love you so much my dear daughter in law. Hugs and love to You Zach Jackson and Lilah love my family."

Audrey Roloff also chimed in with:

"My heart aches so much for you and love this loss. Lord Jesus be an ever present comfort and peace admits the pain and grief. We love you guys."

And Caryn Chandler, Matt Roloff's serious girlfriend, remarked:

"When the Angels carried that sweet baby up to Heaven he or she was already so loved. I’ve stood in awe of you ... and Zachary this past week.

"Thru this heartbreak your love for each other (and for J and Lilah Ray) shined even brighter with the tremendous courage and strength you both showed.

"Your post is absolutely beautiful - and so ARE YOU."

Tori is also now trying to be a role model to anyone else who has suffered a miscarriage.

She knows how horrifying and deeply painful of an experience this can be.

"We are not alone," she concluded in her latest message.

"We are loved. We are supported."