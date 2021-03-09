Thomas Ravenel Confirms: I've Got Custody of My Kids with Kathryn Dennis!

Sometimes, as it turns out, you can believe what you read on the Internet.

A few days after we first heard that Kathryn Dennis had temporarily lost custody of her kids with Thomas Ravenel, an attorney for the former Southern Charm cast member has confirmed the development.

Six-year old daughter Kensie and four-year old son Saint can only see their mother right now under supervision ... during the weekend.

Reads the lawyer's statement:

"I can confirm the information released last week that Ms. Dennis currently has weekend, daytime supervised visitation with the parties' minor children and that Mr. Ravenel plans to relocate with the children to Aiken, South Carolina this summer."

Whoa there.

If such a move really does happen, one has to wonder just how often Dennis will be able to see her kids at all.

The reason for the custody change remains unknown at the moment, as the legal documents have been sealed.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the issues involved, all documents in this case have been sealed, meaning the public cannot access them," Ravenel's attorney continued.

"Neither Mr. Ravenel, Ms. Dennis, nor their respective attorneys are permitted to release them to third parties.

"As such, and in keeping with the spirit of the protective order, I will not go into detail regarding the circumstances that necessitated the changes to the parties' custodial arrangement."

Dennis and Ravenel have been through quite a few ups and downs over the years.

They dated on and off from 2014 to 2016 and then called it quits amid Kathryn's struggle with substance abuse.

The Bravo star subsequently checked into treatment and filed for joint custody of their kids.

Late last year, however, Ravenel used his ex-girlfriend's addiction against her, alleging that Dennis has given their son fetal alcohol syndrome.

While it was revealed during the Southern Charm Season 5 finale in 2018 that Kathryn was granted 50/50 custody, Dennis filed for sole custody of Kensie and Saint later that year.

She did so Ravenel was arrested for assault and battery, stemming from an alleged January 2015 encounter with the children’s former nanny -- who has accused Ravenel of rape.

After Ravenel settled the case, a judge ruled that the former couple would continue to share joint custody.

"The parties' custody agreement awarded Mr. Ravenel primary legal custody of the minor children," Ravenel's attorney said in a statement at the time.

"The parties currently share physical custody of the children on a 36%/64% split, with Ms. Dennis having the children five out of fourteen overnights and Mr. Ravenel having the children nine out of fourteen overnights.

"This time-sharing arrangement is scheduled to change in the Summer of 2020, whereby the parties will then share physical custody of the children on a 50/50 week-on week-off basis.

"Ms. Dennis is required to employ a nanny during the majority of her time with the children and Mr. Ravenel has agreed to pay the nanny's salary in lieu of child support."

In past court papers, Ravenel and Dennis have accused each other of abusing drugs and alcohol, which both parties have denied.

Ravenel, for the record, was fired by Bravo amid the aforementioned sexual assault allegations, while Dennis continues to star on Southern Charm.

In October 2019, Ravenel and the nanny cited above reached a $125,000 settlement.

As part of this deal, Ravenel also agreed to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.

Ravenel is also father to son Jonathan, 8 months, with ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe.

Thomas seems like a truly terrible person.