Thomas Markle Trashes Prince Harry: You're a Snotty Hitler Lover!

According to a press release from CBS, over 17 million people tuned in to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spill every ounce of tea about the Royal Family on Sunday night.

We can't identify all of these viewers, of course.

But we can now say with certainty that Thomas Markle was among them.

Meghan's dad is extremely estranged from his daughter, having trashed Markle on numerous occasions and having infamously skipped her and Harry's wedding back in May 2018.

Thomas was suffering from a heart ailment at the time, although he was also entangled in a scandal that centered on Thomas taking money from the paparazzi in exchange for staged photographs.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain yesterday morning, Thomas focused most of his wrath on his son-in-law.

He alleged that Harry called him in 2018 about the upcoming royal nuptials when he was recovering from a heart attack.

“Harry had said to me, ‘If you had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened to you,'” claimed Thomas on the show.

“Me, laying in a hospital bed after having a procedure, I had a stent put here and put here and that was kind of snotty, so I hung up on him.”

Thomas -- who leaked a private letter his daughter sent him to the press and who has never missed an opportunity to profit off her name -- then got very personal.

“We all make mistakes … but I’ve never played naked pool and I’ve never dressed up like Hitler,” he said, citing pictures of Harry snapped in Las Vegas in 2012, as well as the time he was photographed wearing a Nazi uniform seven years earlier.

Thomas went on to say he has apologized “100 times” -- but claimed Harry and Meghan have “ghosted” him and have not accepted his mea culpa.

“The bottom line is, I’ve never heard back from Meghan and Harry in any way, shape or form. I would love to hear from them,” he said, adding:

“I’ve been pushed around and knocked down for one thing I did, one big mistake I made and I’ve apologized many times.”

Thomas concluded he was "disappointed" that Markle and Harry spoke now to Oprah, saying:

“I was in a hospital bed the last time we talked, and I never heard from them again -- they didn’t care if I died."

On Monday's edition of CBS This Morning, the network played some unaired clips from the Oprah interview.

“Did it feel like betrayal when you found out your father was working with the tabloids?” Winfrey asked at one point.

“Um, I’m just trying to decide if I’m comfortable even talking about that,” Meghan responded.

Markle went on to allege that her father lied to her about teaming up with the paparazzi, telling Oprah:

“I look at Archie. I think about this child, and I genuinely can’t imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can’t imagine it. So it’s hard for me to reconcile that."

“Everyone has accountability,” Markle added. “Look, they hunted my mom down.”

"Right, and she didn’t speak to the tabloids,” Oprah noted.

“You’ve never heard her say a word,” Meghan said. “She’s remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this.”