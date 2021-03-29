Thomas Markle: Meghan Lied About Me and I Can PROVE IT!

In the weeks since Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle premiered on CBS, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been under greater scrutiny than ever.

And that's really saying something, as they were already among the most photographed and obsessed-over people on the planet.

Many have praised Meghan's candor, while others have hurled vitriol, insisting that the soon-to-be mother of two betrayed her husband's family by sharing details that should have been kept private.

And then there's a third group, full of people who claim that Meghan's interview was loaded with lies and inaccuracies.

This assortment of haters and losers (to borrow a phrase from a largely forgotten figure in American history) has found leadership in the form of Meghan's wicked half-sister, Samantha Grant, as well as her father, Thomas Markle.

Without providing anything in the way of specifics, Samantha has been insisting that Meghan lied to Oprah since the night the interview aired.

(She's also joined Florida man Donald Trump in predicting that Harry will soon dump Meghan. That should give you an idea of how sane/credible Samantha is.)

Now, Thomas Markle has launched a smear campaign of his own -- and he's kicking things off by asking for the support of a very unlikely ally.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Thomas paid a personal visit to Oprah's estate this week.

Thankfully, security didn't let Thomas inside, but he managed to give one of her bodyguards a letter asking that it be delivered to the Queen of all Media herself.

“Thomas delivered a letter to Oprah asking her to contact him so he could tell his side of the story," a source told The Sun.

“This was not a note to Meghan and Harry, it was meant for Oprah," the insider added.

“Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say.”

Here's where things really get weird.

It seems that Thomas has been fantasizing about luring Oprah to his side since January of 2020.

That's more than a year before Meghan sat down with the iconic TV personality.

Hell, that's so long ago that you'd probably never heard the terms "coronavirus" or "Covid-19"!

“I was going to write Oprah a letter asking her to let me have an opportunity to speak," Thomas said in an interview at that time.

It's unclear if he carried through on the idea back then, but he certainly has now.

Oprah reportedly has yet to respond to Thomas' latest request -- and hopefully, the guy's not holding his breath, because it seems unlikely that she ever will.

There were so many mind-blowing revelations in Meghan's interview, that a lot of viewers overlooked the Thomas portion of the chat, in which we were reminded that Big Tom posed for paparazzi pics for money and sold a personal letter from Meghan to a tabloid without her knowledge.

“When I said we won't be able to protect our own kids one day and I said: ‘So I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help,'" Meghan said of her efforts to salvage her relationship with her father.

“He wasn't able to do that. And that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother," she added.

“I look at Archie, I think about this child, and I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child.”

This has been your weekly reminder that Thomas Markle is a special sort of SOB.