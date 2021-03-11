The Real Housewives of New Jersey: GorgaGate Explodes!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are well aware that Teresa Giudice likes to lie about money and not pay what she owes to the federal government.

(Or at least she does that. Maybe she doesn't like it, per se.)

What we're saying is that both she and her husband both went to prison for bankruptcy fraud.

But what about Melissa Gorga and her husband?

Where do they stand on the seemingly obvious issue of paying one's debts?

The awkward topic was broached on Wednesday night ... when Jennifer Aydin told Melissa that Michelle Pais alleged that Joe owed money after an event the Paises helped put together.

(Rumors about people talking about cast members behind their backs sure are playing an outsized role this season, aren't they?)

“[Pais] told me basically that her husband and your husband were supposed to split the Growing with Gorga thing 50/50 and your husband never paid him,” Aydin told Melissa.

“She said the amount was like tens of thousands of dollars.”

Huh? What?!?

“Tens of thousands?” Gorga responded.

“What the f–k are you talking about?”

Joe himself strongly denied this accusation in a subsequent phone call with his wife, who naturally filmed this conversation for last night's episode.

“We had no deal,” Joe emphasized.

Joe's recollection of events: “Basically, one of our friends hooked us up. He brought 10 people there to take registrations."

"And then he gave me a bill and I paid him. Done!"

Joe claimed that, many months after the event, he was approached by Pais’ husband, who asked about this revenue.

“So I guess when he saw the success, he’s like, ‘What can I get from it?'” Joe said. “You know I’m not that guy."

Teresa, meanwhile, was selling her Montville home and had a chat with Pais by the pool about GorgaGate.

Why was this her business, aside from the fact that Joe Gorga is her brother (and Bravo needs material)?

Because Teresa said she would not do business with Pais until the controversy is dealt with and all parties satisfied.

Pais is, like, the number one realtor in New Jersey, whatever that means. You want her on your side with real estate!

Nevertheless, "I won't list my house with you until he clears it up with my brother," she told her.

"It'll make me feel more comfortable."

Where did they leave things when the credits rollled? Nowhere, of course.

Bravo must drag this drama out for as long as possible, like Teresa talking s--t about Jackie's husband and Jackie making an A-N-A-L-O-G-Y about Gia Giudice snorting coke in the bathroom.

Look for the Gorgas to face their accusers on next week's episode.

And, of course, look for Teresa to try and get involved as much as she can, whether it's through her connection to the best real estate agent in the entire Garden State or through other means.

According to various rumors, she's afraid of getting fired if she does not.

While we're not buying that - Teresa getting fired would mean the end of the show, let's be honest - she does like to stir the pot.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey and all of its rumor-spreading airs at 9/8c on Bravo on Wednesday nights.