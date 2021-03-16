The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Major Cast Shakeup on Tap?

It's time for some real talk, The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans:

The show you know. The show you love. The show you've watched so closely and fervently over the years?

It may look very different next year.

Specifically, a few long-time main cast members may either be demoted or full-on fired.

Over the last several days, there have been a number of reports stating that Melissa Gorga will be demoted ahead of Season 12.

Meanwwhile, these reports claim that Jackie Goldschneider and and Dolores Catania will simply be let go.

What has prompted such speculation?

A casting call sent out this week by Heather Mundy, a Bravo producer.

The casting call certainly made it sound as if the series was getting ready to search for some brand new stars.

In the Housewives world, welcoming new stars often means saying goodbye to old ones.

"I’m looking for women in New Jersey that have strong personalities and amazingly fabulous lives!" reads the announcement, as you can see below.

The casting call also seemed interested in sense of style and personality.

"Boujee, extra, chic – however you describe yourself, I wanna hear from you!”

This same poster asks for anyone who thinks she is a "BADASS BOSS LADY or OUTSPOKEN HOUSEWIFE" to apply.

It's clear some sort of shakeup is on tap.

But how did we arrive at the names cited above?

Around this same time, the Instagram account Bravo Snark Side wrote that it heard “there were going to be a few demotions” ahead of next season.

And then, a fan account claimed to have seen a message shared by Deux Moi days prior.

This message suggested that “Melissa is allegedly being demoted,” and that “Jackie and [Dolores] maybe let go due to lack of storylines.”

HOWEVER: Joe Benigno, the husband of Margaret Josephs, thinks otherwise.

First, a fan page shared the possible development online.

Then, The Real Housewives Franchise posted screenshots on Instagram of Joe and Jackie’s reactions to the casting claims.

“Not a chance,” Joe fired back.

“People are cray!” added Jackie.

We've seen denials like this from fired Housewives and from Housewives who stay on for years to come.

Goldschneider, of course, has been front and center on the last few Real Housewives of New Jersey episodes.

She's been feuding with Teresa Giudice over Teresa's allegations that Jackie's husband has been cheating on her.

At one point, Jackie said something rather inappropriate about Teresa's daughter, Gia.

This stirred up some headlines and a great deal of controversy.

Goldschneider compared Teresa's wild claims about her husband's infidelity to Gia snorting cocaine.

She was saying both accusations are irresponsible and out of line.

There's also been talk, meanwhile, that Giudice could even be on thin ice.

“She’s being watched by the network and needed a story to stir the pot," an insider previously said to Page Six.

"She had zero proof [that Jackie's husband cheated] and made up the story because Bravo has been getting rid of original Housewives.

"[She’s] too expensive and they can filter through different women."

"She’s desperately trying to stay relevant."

Can you imagine that?

Teresa Giudice getting fired?

We'd love to see it.

But we won't be holding our breath for it.