The Queen Responds to Meghan Markle Interview, is Suddenly Concerned About Race

Buckingham Palace is aghast, you guys. It's shocked. It's stunned. It's utterly flabbergasted at this recent news.

It's taken aback by some of the stuff Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night.

Allegedly, that is. If you believe the extremely short statement released by "The Palace" on Tuesday.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," reads the statement, which was released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

It concluded as follows:

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

The brief statement concluded by assuring the public that despite everything that's gone on over the past couple of years:

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Well, that convinced us. Water under the bridge, right everybody??

The fact that The Firm spoke out at all came amidst pressure to do so following Meghan and Harry's interview with CBS this past weekend, during which Markle spilled absolutely ALL the tea.

She said that members of "The Institution" refused to help her after she approached them with such severe mental health issues that she contemplated suicide.

She said that members of "The Institution" refused to offer her son a security team.

Most incredibly, she said that at least one member of "The Institution" was concerned about Archie's skin color before he was born.

In short, Markle and Prince Harry tore the Royal Family to absolute shreds.

They surprised no one who had any knowledge about the awful Monarchy, and yet surprised many viewers with the depth of the detail they provided.

During the sit-down, Meghan said she was "silenced" by the institution and that she was treated differently by both the media and the Palace than Kate Middleton.

This was clearly due to her skin tone.

Prince Harry also spoke to Winfrey about his relationships with his family members following the couple's royal exit, admitting that there is work to be done with father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

He did say, on multiple occasions, that he's on perfectly good terms with the Queen and that he has a tremendous amount of respect for his grandmother.

When talking about his departure from the Royals and financial independence, Harry mentioned his dad had stopped "taking his calls" for a while, although the two are now trying to mend their relationship again.

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain is like," Harry said.

"And Archie's his grandson."

He continued: "Of course, I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened.

"And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."

Many people out there, meanwhile, presume that either Charles or Prince William made the heinous comment about Archie's race.

Harry said his relationship with Prince William "is space at the moment," but he "loves William to bits - we've been through hell together."

Most notably and tragically, they've been through the death of their mother together, as Princess Diana was killed in 1997.

When fleeing from the paparazzi in a car. Harry made it clear that he was concerned his wife would suffer the same fate.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry told Oprah, referencing the tragedy of his mother's death and comparing its circumstances to what was going on with Markle.

Holding his wife's hands, Harry later cited his mother again and added:

"I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago."

Yup, that right there was a shot fired directly at Prince Charles and The Institution more broadly. And a deserved one at that.

Harry and Meghan said a lot, but the fact that The Firm can't see grasp what led to Megxile says even more about them.