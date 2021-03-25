Teresa Giudice vs. Jackie Goldschneider: The Feud Gets REALLY Ugly!

DING! DING! DING!

It was on once again this week between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider, as the rivals exchanged more insults on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Just how personal did it get?

Let's just say that Teresa's history as an inmate was brought up and used against her...

The colleagues went at each other back on the season premiere, with Giudice accusing Goldschneider's husband of having an affair -- despite an apparent lack of proof.

Jackie later claimed this lie nearly ruined her marriage.

Cut to this latest installment and the cast having dinner on the Jersey Shore and Jackie taking almost immediate aim at her hated foe.

"I want nothing to do with you," Jackie told Teresa early in the meal.

"That's fine. I love that," Teresa responded. "I'm a confident person, you're so not, I like to hang out with confident people."

At this point, Goldschneider went there.

"Did you get that confidence in jail?" she asked, to which Teresa made sure she heard correctly, "In jail?"

Jackie didn't back down upon being challenged, either, perhaps because she was basing her jab in fact: Giudice spent months in jail after pleading guilty in 2016 to bankruptcy fraud.

"Yeah, that's what I f-cking said," Goldschneider fired back, setting Teresa off on a rampage.

"I don't care, yeah I went to jail, big f-ckiing deal. You see, that's why I don't like her," she told brother Joe Gorga, who urged Teresa to "stop it."

Giudice -- who could perhaps show a bit more self-reflection over just why she went to jail and maybe at least act like she has learned some lessons -- wasn't done, either.

"She's a nasty bitch. She's disgusting. I don't want to be in her presence," Teresa continued, while Margaret Josephs remarked:

"No, no, no, I can't believe this."

We're not sure what's so stunning here.

Is there a reason why Teresa's shady and public history of breaking the law should not be fair game?

"I don't want to be in a piece of s---'s company," Teresa added as she got up from the table with Joe continuing to plead with her.

The episode then came to an end with a promise of "To Be Continued …" because of course Bravo is gonna milk this eruption as much as it possibly can.

Teresa, meanwhile, seems more intent than ever before about stirring up drama.

Accordding to an earlier report, it's because Bravo is considering firing Giudice and she's anxious to keep her job.

“She’s being watched by the network and needed a story to stir the pot," a source told Page Six this winner, adding of the aformentioned affair rumorr:

"She had zero proof [that he cheated] and made up the story because Bravo has been getting rid of original Housewives.

"[She’s] too expensive and they can filter through different women. She’s desperately trying to stay relevant.”