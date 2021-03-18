Teresa Giudice Says Her Split was the "Easiest Divorce in the Whole Entire World"

Teresa Giudice made it very clear on this week's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey:

She didn't exactly lose any sleep over her split from Joe Giudice in late 2019.

On Wednesday's installment of the popular franchise, Teresa video chatted with Joe and asked her estranged husband whether he had signed their divorce papers.

"You filled out everything?" she asked, to which Joe answered in the affirmative.

"I mean, it's so nice to be finalized but I think our divorce is the easiest divorce in the whole entire world," Teresa then told Joe, with whom she shares four daughters:

Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11.

Back when these two went their separate ways, it was maybe the most predictable celebrity break-up of all-time.

Both Teresa and Joe spent a great deal of time in prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud charges in 2016.

They therefore went, like, two years without even living together.

During this stint apart, both sides accused the other of infidelity and yet... both sides didn't even seem too upset about it.

There seemed to be a mutual understanding awhile back that this marriage was over -- long before it was technicallly and legally over.

"Despite what my brother and others were thinking, I knew Joe would always do the right thing, because he would be thinking about our daughters," Teresa added in a confessional on Wednesday evening.

"If he would hurt me, then they would be upset with him."

Joe really does seem to be a good dad.

Even if he's an ex-con who is now living in Italy and is somehow involved in the sex toy business.

The former husband and wife -- who finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage this past September -- proceeded to joke around with each other on the episode.

"I'm having a pool party, do you like my outfit?" Teresa asked, showing off her see-through black coverup and sparkly swimsuit.

"You look alright for an old lady," he teased, with his ex-wife replying as follows:

"Old lady my ass!"

Joe is currently residing in Italy after being deported following his 41-month prison sentence.

He had appealed the decision to try and attempted in the United States with his family, but his request was denied.

Two of the couple’s four daughters, Gia and Milania, were able to visit him in November 2020.

For her part, Teresa is dating Luis “Louie” Ruelas, while Joe is in talks for a new reality TV dating show.

Oh, and Teresa may be fired by Bravo.

Perhaps these two can team up again from afar for a new show.

You know you'd tune in for it, wouldn't you?