Teresa Giudice Practically Proposes to Luis Ruelas: You Are My Heart!

Teresa Giudice is not yet betrothed to Luis Ruelas.

But it really does seem like a matter of time at this point, doesn't it?

How else are we to interpret the reality star's latest Instagram post, along with all the chatter we keep hearing from various corners of the Internet?

Over the weekend, this polarizing Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member posted a new photo of her cuddled up with her boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas, making it more clear than ever before that she is smitten.

Totally and completely smitten.

In, like, every possible way.

"Happy to have the other half of my HEART," Teresa captioned the snapshots, adding the hashtags #soulmate #complete #truelove and #grateful.

Doesn't get a lot more straightforward than that, does it?

Giudice went public with her new beau shortly after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice last September.

The two were married for 20 years and share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

On a recent episode of the aforementioned Bravo series, Teresa and Joe joked about the ease of their legal split, which both sides pretty much saw coming as soon as Joe was sent back to Italy for committing a federal crime.

Heck, Teresa has even revealed that her ex-husband and current lover have "talked over the phone."

"Louie wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet [Joe] -- which I thought was the most amazing thing ever," said Teresa during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he's not trying to take his place or anything.

"But he just wanted to meet him, 'cause I have daughters."

Luis and Teresa bought a mansion together earlier this week amid speculation that they may get engaged before the year is over.

"With Louie, he's very open," Teresa has also said. "He gets me to open up -- like, I know exactly what he's feeling."

As for whether marriage could be on the table? Giudice is happy to tease the possibility.

"I mean, you know, I feel it. So we'll see what happens," she told Cohen.

According to past rumors, Bravo may be thinking of firing Teresa, which also could explain why she's moving so quickly with Ruelas.

An engagement would lead to wedding planning which would give Giudice brand new material for another season of the show.

“She’s being watched by the network and [needs] a story to stir the pot," a source previously claimed to Page Six, adding:

"[She’s] too expensive and they can filter through different women. She’s desperately trying to stay relevant.”