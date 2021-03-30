Sommer Ray: Machine Gun Kelly Cheated with Megan Fox Before We Even Boned!

Just a few years ago, Sommer Ray was Instagram's newest rising star.

At the time, she never imagined that she'd come up short in a love triangle.

But Machine Gun Kelly is her ex, and she says that before they split, he cheated with Megan Fox.

After being portrayed as a villain, Sommer is speaking out about the breakup.

There are people who choose to speak to Logan Paul, and Sommer Ray is one of them.

She was a guest on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive.

There, she revealed a lot about her erstwhile relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker).

“I dated Colson, never had sex with him," Sommer divulged.

She explained her policy: "I make you wait at least three months."

Sommer does this "because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me.

“I’m not going to make you a number if you’re not good to me,” Sommer shared.

“So," she reasoned, "Colson just never passed the test.”

Sommer adds that she has no regrets about putting him on blast, accusing him of cheating on her with Megan Fox.

“I don’t really feel bad saying that," Sommer shared.

She stated that she feels no guilt "because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox."

It all started, she recalled, in Puerto Rico.

“[MGK] said ‘Come to Puerto Rico with me’ and I said ok," Sommer described.

She narrated: "I go to Puerto Rico and he’s filming this movie, the ‘Switchblade Grass’ or whatever, I don’t know."

Sommer described Midnight in the Switchgrass: "It’s this movie he’s filming with Megan Fox so he’s hyped about it."

“I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with her," Sommer shared.

"And," she added, "I’m not really thinking anything of it."

Bullying everyone over the age of 25, Sommer added: “I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff.”

Despite his alleged cheating, Sommer said that she's not bitter.

“I’m like, dude, I’d probably do the same thing," she joked.

"Like," she continued, "I’d cheat on Colson with Megan Fox if it [were] the other way around.”

So why is Sommer speaking out at all?

Mostly, she explained, because she felt like her ex had portrayed her as "the devil," and not the fun Lil Nas X kind, about a year ago.

In April of 2020, Machine Gun Kelly publicly complained that "she came and picked up all her stuff on my birthday. nice."

At the time, Sommer Ray replied: "Oh really? I thought she came to bring you your birthday gifts."

This was when his fans ganged up on her, trolling her replies and worse.

"I got death threats for weeks and weeks after that from his cult following,” Sommer lamented.

“That’s not what it was at all," she emphasized.

"He just wanted to break up with me," Sommer explained.

She said that he wanted to dump her "because he was dating Megan [and] f--king Megan.”

Obviously, cheating is basically never the fault of the "other" party. It's a personal choice.

And while we all (even Sommer) might joke about not blaming anyone for cheating with Megan Fox ... please don't cheat.

You don't need an excuse to break up with someone. You can just say "I'm sorry; it's not working out" and then bone whomever you like.