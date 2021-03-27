Sharon Osbourne: BOOM! Leaving The Talk for Being Way Too Racist

After nearly 11 years a co-host, Sharon Osbourne is leaving The Talk.

And it's all because of Meghan Markle.

Or, to be far more accurate, it's all because of the inappropriate way in which Sharon Osbourne reacted to the reaction to the Meghan Markle-Oprah Winfrey interview.

If you'll recall, back on March 10, Osbourne stood up for Piers Morgan after Morgan trashed Markle, questioning the validity of Markle's discussion on mental health during her interview Oprah.

At the time, co-host Sheryl Underwood asked Osbourne:

"What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist?

"Even if you don't agree."

Sharon was offended by the line of questioning, stating on air:

"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?"

But Underwood followed up by telling Osbourne that she was downplaying the racial undertones of Morgan's remarks.

After this heated exchange aired, an investigation alleged that Osbourne had often used racist and homophobic slurs against her co-panelists.

Now, she's been forced off the program.

CBS said late Friday that Sharon has "decided" to leave The Talk, expounding via lengthy statement:

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.

"As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.

"We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

CBS also said the network and showrunners for The Talk are "accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."

In the wake of this scandal, CBS said it is now focused on "coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew."

Concluded the statement that confirmed Osbourne would not return:

"Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers."

The Talk has been on hiatus for most of March and is now scheduled to come back with new episodes on April 12.

But without Osbourne.

Following her controversial comments a few weeks ago, Osbourne thanked her supporters for their "prayers" and issued an apology.

"I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community," she wrote on Twitter.

"To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.

"There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast.

"I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better."

Osbourne added that does not "condone racism, misogyny or bullying," but rather was merely supporting Morgan's freedom of speech.

"Now I see how I unintentionally didn't make that clear distinction," she said.

"I hope we can collectively continue to learn from each other & from ourselves so that we can all continue to pave the way for much needed growth & change.

"I hope we can all hold each other up with accountability, compassion & love during this powerful time of paving the way for so much needed change."