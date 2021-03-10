Selena Gomez Warns Fans: I'm Going to Retire From Music

In addition to consistently using her voice for good, Selena Gomez is an immensely talented singer.

Even before her three solo album or her upcoming EP, her incredible voice was a gift to the world.

Now, she is warning her devoted Selenators of something very grim.

Selena may soon retire from music altogether.

Selena Gomez graced the cover of Vogue, but sadly, not all news is good news.

"It's hard to keep doing music," she remarked, "when people don't necessarily take you seriously."

She confessed: "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'"

"'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released," Selena noted.

"And for some people," she added, "it still wasn't enough."

(For the record, her best song ever was "Naturally," but that's not what she's talking about)

"I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music," Selena correctly observed.

"And for that I'm so thankful," she emphasized, "for that I keep going."

"But I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different," Selena added.

"I want to give it one last try," Selena warned, "before I maybe retire music.”

That is like a blow to the gut for millions of her diehard fans, myself included.

That said, we all want for her to do what is best for her, not what is best for her fans or the very concept of music itself.

"I need to be careful," Selena added.

She explained that she wants to spend more time in a producer role.

Selena also wants to "give [herself] a real shot at acting." Notably, she has been acting for many years.

Though Selena previously performed with The Scene (which is how she gifted "Naturally" to us all), that was not the end of her career.

She released Stars Dance in 2013, Revival in 2015, and Rare in 2020 -- three solo albums.

On Friday, Selena will drop Revelacion, a Spanish-language EP.

"The project is really an homage to my heritage," Selena said of her EP.

She acknowledged: "A lot of my fan base is Latin."

"And," she reflected, "I've been telling them this album was going to happen for years."

"But the fact that it's coming out during this specific time is really cool," Selena expressed.

When it comes to acting, Selena has been filming Only Murders in the Building, a Hulu comedy series.

Selena is one of the greatest comedic actors of our generation. Is there no end to her talent?

Selena acknowledged that she has not even "touched the surface" of all of the different things that she wants to do.

"The parts that I want are the ones I need help with," she detailed.

"I can't wait for the moment when a director can see that I'm capable of doing something that no one's ever seen," Selena concluded.

Selena had years of her life wasted by a relationship with an immature, irresponsible f--kboy.

Her body -- and vocal cords -- have been ravaged by her chronic battle with lupus.

She has every right to retire from anything that she chooses ... even if doing so will break our hearts.