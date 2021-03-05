Scott Disick Goes House Hunting With Amelia Hamlin: Are They Really Moving In Together?!

As we've been saying for months now, the relationship between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin is more than a little gross.

Scott is 37, Amelia is 19, and there's a very good chance that Disick has known his new girlfriend since she was a little girl.

Like we said, nasty stuff.

But for reasons that defy explanation, everyone in Scott and Amelia's inner circle seems to be okay with the situation.

Or at the very least, they've learned to accept it.

Insiders say Amelia's mother, Lisa Rinna, was not happy when she learned of her daughter's new relationship, bur apparently she's had a change of heart.

Either that, or Amelia simply doesn't care what her mother thinks.

Whatever the case, she and Scott are moving at breakneck speed these days.

And it seems that they might be on the verge of taking a major step forward in their relationship.

According to a new report from Page Six, Scott and Amelia were spotted house hunting in Miami this week.

One property in particular seemed to have caught the couple's eye, and while it's unclear if they've put in an offer, it sounds like Disick and Hamlin will be canoodling on the veranda soon enough.

The 1,911 square foot property comes with a newly renovated kitchen, pool deck, private dock, of course, "panoramic waterfront views."

We've known for quite some time that Scott and Amelia are actually dating and not just hooking up.

Still the news that he brought her on a cross-country trip to look at houses seems to indicate that the situation is more serious than we initially thought.

But not all hope is lost.

Scott has taken an interest in flipping houses recently, and we suppose it's good that he has a plan B.

After all, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end and Scott's predilection for very young romantic partners will probably lead to cancelation eventually.

At least he'll have his real estate to fall back on!

So yeah, Scott and Amelia could've been looking at a real estate investment together.

Although it seems a little weird to bring your teenage girlfriend along on a business trip ...

Anyway, being grosser than ever isn't the only new development in Scott's life these days.

For some reason, the father of three has decided to enter a punk rock phase of his life and is now sporting hot pink hair.

Scott's recent pic have been roasted by Instagram users, and rightfully so.

"Did ur teenage gf dye your hair?" one fan asked.

Another follower suggested that Scott might be feeling insecure as a result of Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis Barker.

"Kinda funny he is trying to be edgy with the pink hair cause Kourtney is with Travis now," this person wrote.

"Sorry Scott but tattoos and drum skills trump pink hair."

We don't pretend to have any idea why Scott dyed his hair.

But the theory that it's part of his ongoing effort to impress Amelia does make a lot of sense.

We guess when your girlfriend is only eight years older than you're eldest son, you find yourself resorting to desperate measures.