Samantha Markle: Meghan LIED to Oprah! She's Got You All Fooled!

In case you somehow missed it, Meghan Markle destroyed the royal family in a shockingly candid interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Over the course of the two-hour chat, on Sunday night, Meghan pulled no punches as she systematically dismantled the royal family.

She opened up about everything from the racism she encountered during her time in the UK to the suicidal impulses she struggled with at her lowest point.

The Duchess of Sussex had so much to say that not all of it could be included in the broadcast, and certain segments aired Monday on Good Morning America.

That's when Meghan finally got the opportunity to publicly address the growing nuisance that is her grifter half-sister, Samantha Markle.

Samantha published a tell-all memoir back in January, and according to all three people who read it, it's not flattering.

The tell-all is supposedly loaded with all sorts of damaging allegations about Meghan (or "Princess Pushy," as Sam calls her).

The only problem is, the half-sisters didn't actually grow up together and haven't spoken to one another in several years.

Which means that Sam knows Meghan less than the guards Buckingham Palace or the people who set up the craft services table when she was on Suits.

But Samantha has made a career out of bullying Meghan, and she wasn't gonna let a little thing like her total lack of qualifications keep her from cashing in with a tell-all.

On Monday, we got to see Meghan's reaction to Sam's cruelty campaign -- and not surprisingly, it seems the Duchess is not the least bit bothered.

In fact, it seems that she feels pity for Samantha.

“I think it would be very hard to ‘tell all’ when you don’t know me,” Meghan said.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know."

"I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings.”

Dang.

The 39-year-old Meghan went on to point out one of the surest signs that Sam is perpetrating a scam:

“She changed her last name back to Markle in her early 50s … only when I started dating Harry."

"I think that says enough," the Duchess said.

Mic? Dropped.

Not surprisingly. Sam saw an opportunity for some free publicity to tell her side of the story, and she quickly jumped on it.

“I was a Markle before she was,” Samantha told the completely reputable television "news" publication Inside Edition.

“I thought that was kind of weird that she would say I only changed my name back when she met Harry."

"Markle has always been my name.”

Ya know what's even more weird than Meg saying that? The fact that it actually happened!

From there, Samantha did what she does best - called Meghan a brat for being a person.

Yes, daring to express human emotions is just unthinkable in the eyes of this publicity hungry creature.

“Depression is not an excuse for treating people like dishrags and disposing of them,” Sam hissed.

But clearly, the portion that affected Sam the most -- because it messes up her bottom line -- was the part in which Meghan pointed out that the two half-sisters barely know each other.

“I don’t know how she can say, ‘I don’t know her’ and she was an only child,” Samantha said on Monday.

“We’ve got photographs over a lifespan of us together," she went on, making her case to the seven people watching.

"So how can she not know me?”

So having photographs with someone is proof that you know them well enough to write a book about them?

By that logic, we guess that celebrity gossip websites are qualified to pen memoirs about every celeb they ever wrote about!

Awesome.