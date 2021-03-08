Sam Asghari Wants Kids with Britney Spears SOON: I Want to Be a Young Dad!

Last month, Sam Asghari broke his public silence on his girlfriend's conservatorship for the first time.

Or, more directly -- Sam called Britney Spears' dad a "dick," echoing comments made by one of her sons.

In a new interview, Sam is talking about his career and his ambitions.

He is also revealing new details on how he and Britney first met ... and his hopes for the near future.

Over the weekend, Sam Asghari spoke to Forbes about his career, his relationship, and more.

"My priorities in life are to remain humble," the multi-talented 27-year-old emphasized.

"And," he continued, to "understand where I came from and where I'm going."

"I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting," Sam revealed.

"I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well," he added.

Sam expressed: "I don't mind becoming a father."

Sam emphasized: "I want to be a young dad."

Notably, that shows some optimism on his part.

He's young now. In another 4-5 years, he wont' be a "young dad," he'll be just another dad -- if he is one at all.

The two famously met on the set of Britney's "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.

Sam revealed that it was Britney herself who selected him for the gig.

"My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture," Sam shared.

"And," Sam explained, "she wanted me to be cast in the music video."

At first, the nature of the gig was a secret -- he had no idea that Britney was involved.

He continued: "My friend called me and said, 'I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.'"

"I didn't know who was shooting," Sam detailed.

He added: "It was a secret project. So I showed up because of my friend."

Sam recalled: "I showed up and everything just kicked off from there."

Sam was actually reluctant to appear in anothe rmusic video so soon after another recent job.

He had just appeared in the music video for Fifth Harmony's absolute bop, "Work From Home," as one of the construction hunks.

And he was worried about getting typecast as a needlessly handsome music video eye candy man.

"I was already known on a music video," Sam explained.

He reasoned: "So I didn't want to do another music video because of that."

"I wanted to do TV, I wanted to do film," Sam said. "My acting strategy was kind of to go away from music videos."

"I didn’t want to do more and be known as a music video actor," Sam shared.

"But a good friend of mine was working on a project," he related.

"And," Sam continued, "they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for 'Slumber Party.'"

"I look up to Dwayne Johnson and the quality of his career," Sam shared of his acting ambitions.

"The reason why I look up to him is because with all the perceptions he had going on with the muscular look, the WWE look," he explained.

Sam continued: "He still came out to Hollywood and he was able to really breakout there and really do any type of roles."

'It’s great to see that someone like that paved a path for people like me to be able to pursue it," Sam expressed.

"My goal in acting is to become an action figure. I want to show my variety of acting," he continued.

"I want show that I’m able to do comedy, I’m able to do action, I'm able to do drama," Sam listed.

"I want to show what I've been training for," Sam added.

He concluded: "I've been doing a lot of reading for big parts and really getting ready for it.”

Recently, Sam has landed undisclosed roles on Apple TV and HBO Max.

His ambitions to be a "young dad" may have to wait for a change in Britney's conservatorship.

Currently, she is not able to exercise many of her fundamental human rights, including reproductive autonomy.

We all hope that something changes soon, for Britney's sake.