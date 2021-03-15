Sam Asghari Net Worth: Is He Getting Rich from Dating Britney Spears?

We have always been huge fans of Britney Spears' romance with Sam Asghari.

Our enthusiasm has only grown after Sam correctly called Britney's awful dad a "dick."

But aside from being professionally good-looking, what exactly does Sam do for a living?

Is dating the supremely talented performer giving his career a boost?

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears met in 2016.

Britney was filming her "Slumber Party" music video.

She was shown an array of photos ... and, because she has working eyes, selected Sam's picture.

Sam received a call from a friend of his who told him to say "yes" to this hush-hush gig.

He had no idea that he'd be performing alongside Britney.

In fact, at first he was reluctant to take the job, knowing only that it was another music video -- and he had just appeared in "Work From Home."

But Sam did listen to his friend's urging and show up for the job.

There, he discovered that he was co-starring in a music video with the incomparable Britney Spears.

He wasn't just starstruck ... he had an instant heart-on for the beloved singer.

Sam slipped his number into Britney's bag -- old-school, even in 2016.

She called up the unnecessarily hunky dude.

And we'd say that the rest is history, but their relationship hasn't been as simple as all of that.

Yes, the two have had a wild time, both traveling on romantic getaways and cuddling at Britney's home.

But right now, Britney's movements -- and other major decisions -- are under the control of her conservatorship.

Her widely reviled father controls whether she can marry, where she can go, and whether she can have kids.

It wasn't that long ago that Britney's makeup artist spoke out, likening Britney's lack of reproductive freedom to The Handmaid's Tale.

Reports have claimed that Britney and Sam would have already had a child together if she were able to exercise her human rights.

And Sam himself has confirmed that he would like to be a "young dad." He is 27 years old.

Sam was already working as a model when he and Britney met, of course.

Since then, he has broadened his horizons, professionally speaking.

Given his really, really, ridiculously good-looking body, he has branched out into fitness, personal training, and acting.

Acting and modeling and fitness training can be truly successful careers.

Emphasis on can be. Plenty of actors work other, less glamorous jobs.

But Sam also has the benefit of the added fame from his relationship.

Online estimates place his net worth about somewhere in the range of $1 million.

Now, a lot of these estimates are dubious, especially when the person isn't extremely, super-rich in a way that puts them under a global microscope.

However, this does sound believable. A guy with Sam's skill set, profession, looks, and profile could easily be looking at 6-7 figures.

Of course, the suggestion that Sam is somehow profiting from his relationship, though indirectly true, just feels unfair.

She's the one who spotted his photo in an array and went "that guy!" He's the one who returned the interest.

A lot of people have used or tried to use Britney over the years. Sam is just in love with his girlfriend.