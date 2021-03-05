Sam Asghari and Britney Spears: We Wanna Have Kids But Jamie Won't Let Us!

In addition to her many talents, Britney Spears is a loving mother to her sons.

She is also virtually inseparable from her boyfriend.

Sam Asghari is young, hot, and wildly in love with Britney.

In fact, he would love to have kids with Britney ... even if it means waiting.

An inside source has opened up to Us Weekly about Sam Asghari and his relationship goals.

“Sam would love to start a family with Britney,” the insider reveals.

The 27-year-old fitness model has been dating Britney for years. That is touching to hear.

“He’s always dreamt of having children" the source details.

"And," the insider continues, Sam "thinks he would be a great father."

The source characterizes: "He’s a natural around little kids.”

Britney of course is already a mother.

Sean Preston is 15, while Jayden James is 14. Kevin Federline is their father.

More than once, Sam has praised Britney as a "Lioness with her Cubs" in referece to her role as their mom.

“Sam also sees marriage in his and Britney’s future," the insider shares.

Sam wants to do so "when the time is right."

"And they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship and with the blessing of her family,” the source notes.

Sam may have trouble getting that while Britney's widely hated dad is still alive.

After all, Sam recently called Jamie a "dick"

However, the insider explains of Sam's desire for a blessing: “He’s very old-fashioned in that way.”

It is extremely well known that Britney's conservatorship controls much of her life.

She cannot make major (and many minor) decisions -- all choices, from her finances to her travel, go through her awful father.

That includes who she can marry.

It appears that it also includes whether or not she is allowed to have more children.

That's right, allowed.

And it has been said that the level of control over Britney's reproductive rights is nothing short of a human rights horror.

Britney's makeup artist, Maxi, gave an interview about Britney's reproductive autonomy.

In the interview, it was revealed that Britney likely would have had a baby with Sam already if it were up to her.

The conservatorship's role over Britney's reproduction was likened to The Handmaid's Tale.

Britney and Sam first met in October of 2016 -- four and a half years ago.

It was on the set of Britney's "Slumber Party" music video.

Apparently, Sam slipped his number into Britney's bag. His bold move paid off.

Seeing how unreasonably good-looking he was, she called him.

The two have been all but inseparable ever since.

Sam has respected the privacy of their relationship and Britney's situation, even admidst massive public scrutiny.

Thursday, March 4 was Sam's birthday.

“She wants to spoil him like he spoils her year-round,” the source shares of Britney's plans for that date.

"He’s ready to make 27 his best year yet with Britney, his family, and his friends," the insider dished.

The source added: "He has a bunch of ‘pinch me’ projects lined up in the coming months."

"And," the insider continued, Sam "wants to keep grinding as the year goes on."

"He has a lot of goals and ambitions for his 27th year," the source concluded, "and he’s ready to see them through.”