Ryan Edwards Finally Speaks on Teen Mom OG Firing

Ryan Edwards does not sound bitter.

He does not sound mad.

He doesn't even sound as if he cares very much about what transpired this week in his professional life.

But we'll see forr how long this calm tone lasts.

On Tuesday, Edwards, his wife and both of his parents were effectively fired from Teen Mom OG.

To be even more specific, Edwards, his wife and both of his parents were effectively fired from Teen Mom OG... by Ryan's main foe and ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout!

“Ryan and Mackenzie, as well as Jen and Larry, were all on a call with production on Tuesday informing them they won’t be on the show anymore going forward,” a source told our friends at The Ashley's Reality TV Roundup.

Added this insider:

“The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities.

"Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family.”

Such a power move doesn't come as a huge surprise, considering Maci has been feuding all season with Ryan and his relatives over how often they see Bookout's 12-year old son, Bentley.

At one point, Ryan's wife, Mackenzie, trashed her husband's baby mama as a "spiteful bitch," and, at another point, Ryan's father nearly came to blows with Maci's husband, Taylor McKinney.

It's been very ugly for awhile now.

“We the family have been let go from the show by the network,” Larry confirmed on Wednesday to The Sun. “It’s unbelievable.”

As for how Edwards feels about this development?

"I really haven’t given MTV much thought now that I have my own fabrication shop," Edwards claimed to this same publication on Friday.

Ryan not really caring, or almost even noticing, that he's been canned is a bit hard to believe.

But his dad did confirm back in October that Ryan was getting a garage built.

"He fabricates buggies from the ground up. He would love to build buggies for people. Put row bars on them. Not many people do custom work like that," Larry explained back then.

"He’s very good at it. He’s got all the tools and machines."

Mackenzie, meanwhile, has said that Maci went all the up the cable network food chain to the executives at Viacom in order to oust her rivals.

She added that Bookout's agent "said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci's abilities and her... whatever she does... and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that."

Continued Mackenzie:

“It’s just more of an angry, I’m gonna show you who’s boss-type of deal.

"The truth in the matter is, she calls the shots here. This is her show. It is what it is. It’s fine.”

In closing, Mackenzie reached for a silver lining amid the chaos.

She said that she’s a bit “relieved” to be done on the show.

“It’s almost, like, a weight lifted off of my shoulders.

"I deserve to feel good about myself, I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time.”

Maci has not yet commented on this situation.

She's probably too busy having the last laugh.