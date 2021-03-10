Ryan Edwards' Father: Maci Bookout LIES! My Son Is NOT on Drugs!

Another day, another heated argument between the Edwards and Bookout families!

As you're probably aware, relations between the two sides of poor Bentley's family have been quite tense in recent months.

The situation came to a head last month during the taping of this season's Teen Mom OG reunion special.

As we previously reported, Ryan and wife Mackenzie Standifer refused to take the stage with Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney.

This led to a situation in which Ryan's parents clashed with Bookout and McKinney.

And of course, all of this took place in front of MTV's cameras.

Now, in a new interview with UK tabloid The Sun, Larry Edwards is speaking out for the first time about the reunion.

He is also opening up about his efforts to protect Ryan from what he sees as constant attempts at character assassination.

(That sounds like a full time job to us)

“Ryan is so calm, even at the reunion," Larry told the outlet.

"We can’t win, just keep kicking the dog eventually he will bite you," the elder Edwards added, clearly blaming Maci for Ryan's erratic behavior.

His folksy yet upsetting characterization continued: "and when he does you want to put him down."

That behavior has led to reports that Ryan is back on drugs.

But Larry says nothing could be further from the truth.

Larry insists that Ryan is "doing just fine."

Larry also points out that if his son were back on drugs, Maci would have already called attention to the relapse.

"Do you think if anything had or would happen they wouldn’t have already exposed it?” he asked.

Larry's shade comes on the heels of some mild trash talk from Maci.

Maci took to Twitter in the wake of the reunion showdown.

”I really wanted to post some 'petty b-tch' (and hilarious) comments," she tweeted.

"But," Maci quipped, "I'll wait until they can tell me the definition of 'petty' without googling it and reading it aloud."

Yes, it's unclear if Maci is talking about Jen and Larry or Ryan and Mackenzie.

But clearly, she believes that someone is so dumb they don't know the definition of the word "petty."

Given how bad things got at the reunion, it's no surprise that both sides are still throwing jabs.

During the taping, Maci called Jen “a manipulative bitch."

Additionally, Taylor had some harsh words for Larry.

“He told them Ryan is a ‘piece of s--t," a source close to the situation told The Ashley Reality Roundup at the time.

"And that he, unlike Ryan, has been there for Bentley for a long time,” that same insider continued.

Those are some very harsh words.

Taylor later reached out to The Hollywood Gossip and told us his side of the story:

“The source comes off as very one-sided so you can probably guess who that is," McKinney said.

That line was clearly suggesting that it was Ryan who spilled the tea about what happened at the reunion.

"You’ll have to see the reunion play out on TV," he added.

"But," McKinney affirmed, "one thing I am always going to do is stand up for my wife and kids."

"You come for my wife and kids? I’m coming for you," he warned.

That is not an unfair stance -- one that would be echoed by most spouses and parents.

Clearly, both sides still have a lot to work out between them.

And it seems this situation will get much worse before it gets any better.

In the mean time, well, we can all watch and hope that things get sorted out.