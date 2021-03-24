Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standier & Family: FIRED From Teen Mom OG!

That sound you just heard?

A loud, sharp and rather triumphant sound for one long-term member of the Teen Mom OG cast?

It was the sound of an axe coming down not just on Ryan Edwards, but also on his wife... and his mother... and also his very opinionated father.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout, according to a bombshell new report.

Indeed, our close friends at The Ashley's Reality Roundup now allege that Bookout recently went to producers and put her foot down hard.

Right on the throats of her first baby daddy and his loved ones.

“Ryan and Mackenzie, as well as Jen and Larry, were all on a call with production on Tuesday," a source tells this reliable site.

According to The Ashley, one of the industry's most reliable celebrity gossip sources, the call was "informing them they won’t be on the show anymore going forward."

“The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities."

In other words, they were in her spotlight.

Boom. Like that.

"Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life," the report reads.

"And," it continues, she would like for the show to "no longer focus on Ryan and his family.”

It's called Teen Mom, after all. Not Teen Mom's former boyfriend who can't get his ish together.

A bulk of Bookout's storyline on the current season of Teen Mom OG has centered on her feud with her ex and his parents.

Maci has been accused of keeping 12-year old son Bentley away from his dad.

Meanwhile the popular MTV personality has continually insisted that Bentley simply doesn't want to see Edwards.

Edwards, of course, has battled a substance abuse problem for years.

He's been in and out of rehab, and this has all played out in front of the cameras - most notably during his bizarre parking lot wedding to Mackenzie.

Ryan has scarcely played any real role in the raising of his oldest son.

But now the 33-year-old Edwards - who dated Maci when she was just 16 - is allegedly clean and sober - at least that's the company line, for the time being.

Additionally, he's been taking significant issue with how infrequently he's allowed to be around his kid.

He would like for that to change.

Just this past episode, for example, Bentley turned 12.

Amid preparations for his birthday party, Ryan's mom, Jen, expressed her frustration over how she and her side of the family was being left out of the festivities.

"There's no reason they keep Bentley from any of us for his birthday," she said on air.

You may also recall that Maci's husband, Taylor McKinney, and Larry Edwards nearly came to blows on stage.

That was at the Teen Mom OG reunion special this year.

You may also recall Standifer trashed Bookout as a "petty" and a "spiteful, evil bitch" on an episode last month.

That outburst, of course, prompted McKinney to go on the record - a very rare occurrence in itself - and it also sparked quite a response from Bookout.

In other words?

Things have been very ugly between these parties for awhile now, and Maci appears to have used a power move to get her way.

The aforementioned The Ashley insider notes that MTV technically didn't firing Ryan and company.

Instead, the business logic is that “they were just being set aside right now.”

“Ryan and Larry told them not to waste their time coming back to film in the future if they were serious about it,” this person explained.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Larry confirmed to The Sun that he would not be appearing in any real capacity on future Teen Mom OG episodes.

And he didn't sound all that pleased about it.

“We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It's unbelievable," Ryan's dad whined.

Larry and Jen appeared on 16 and Pregnant, and have been featured often on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG over the years.

Larry didn’t provide a reason to The Sun for why the Edwards family got quasi pink-slipped, although he admitted Maci was “so mad” at him for comments he made at the reunion about Bentley.

“We got in so much trouble,” Larry said.

To be clear, though, we haven't seen the last of Larry... unfortunately.

Look for producers to try and capitalize on all this drama on the opening episode of 2022.

“The Edwards filmed for the first episode of the next season, talking about what happened at the reunion,” The Ashley source concluded.

