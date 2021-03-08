Royals Under Fire: Which Family Member Said THAT About Archie?

Despite alll the hype... despite all the build up... despite everything we had heard and seen going into the interview on Sunday night between Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle, one thing is now clear:

It was somehow undersold.

Markle and Prince Harry dropped one bombshell after another during their two-hour sit-down on CBS, exposing the Royal Family as out-of-touch snobs.

Out of touch snobs who are also deeply afraid of losing their power and afraid of what the public might think about their every move.

And also very racist.

Considering all the notable (and sad... and disturbing...) things Markle told Oprah, it's been a challenge to focus on just one.

She said she's having a girl, for example.

She also said she pondered suicide a few years ago and that no one within "The Institution" was willling to help in any way.

But the comment that seemed to take Oprah most aback was when the 39-year-old told the host that at least one Palace resident was worried that the couple's first-born child would look Black.

Yes, someone (she didn't name names) openly brought this up to her.

The star -- who is now expecting baby number-two -- revealed to Oprah in front of the cameras that she had "several conversations" over "how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

She cited one individual who was worried "what that would mean or look like."

However, Meghan did NOT disclose with whom she had those conversations because it would "very damaging to them" if she did.

When pressed during their joint portion of the interview later on, Harry confirmed this topic really was addressed... but did not share any specifics about the discussions.

Fast forward now to Monday morning.

Hours after Markle and Harry shocked the world with their very candid interview, Oprah appeared on CBS This Morning and added some context to the CBS special.

She honed in right away on this racist subject.

Did she ever learn which awful Royal Family member was concerned about having a Black baby within the Monarchy?!?

"He did not share the identity with me," Winfrey told Gayle King.

"But he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations."

"He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations," she said.

"As you can see, I tried to get that answer on camera and off."

That eliminates the Queen and Prince Philip, but leaves the door open to numerous other high-profile figures, including Harry's father Prince Charles.

During the interview, Markle said things between her, her in-laws and other Royals grew really awkward after she became pregnant for the first time.

This was when the Palace decided that Archie - who turns 2 in May - would not have any title, a move she said was "different from protocol" and which meant he would not be given a security detail, either.

"They didn't want him to be a prince ... which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," Meghan told Oprah.

Moreover, she blew Oprah away when she added:

"We have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title.'"

"And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Later in the interview, Oprah pressed Harry on the issue, asking him who was behind the racially charged comment. Like Meghan, he declined to name names, but made his feelings clear.

"That conversation I'm never going to share," he replied.

"It was awkward. I was a bit shocked."

Harrry also said the conversations about race took place early in his romance with Meghan, a Los Angeles native whose mother, Doria Ragland, is Black.

Those around the Prince didn't seem to like that he was daring to date someone outside of his race, as Harry noted on air:

"That was right at the beginning: 'What will the kids look like?'"

Editor's Note: We all know it was Prince Charles who said this about Archie, don't we?