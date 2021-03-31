Rochelle Hager, Beloved TikTok Star, Dies in Freak Tree Accident

Rochelle Hager, a rising social media star who posted on TikTok under the user name "@roeurboat3," was killed on Monday while driving in Maine.

She was 31 years old.

The tragedy took place as the result of a freak accident, too, as described in more detail below...

According to numerous reports and outlets, Hager was behind the wheel in the town of Farmington when winds were gusting at more than 50 miles per hour.

In a press release sent out a day after the incident, Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles said these high winds toppled the limb of a pine tree -- which then fell onto the roof of the 2015 Nissan Rogue Hager was driving.

Charles confirmed to a local newspaper that Hager was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and was likely killed instantly.

After the impact, the vehicle appeared to have crossed the centerline and came to a rest in the northbound lane.

Hager was the only occupant of the car and no other vehicles were involved, added Charles, who called the incident “tragic and unique.”

There was “nothing she could do to avoid it," said the Chief.

Over the past few months, Hager had developed a loyal following on TikTok with her unique videos.

She had more than 130,000 followers and accumulated approximately 1.2 million Likes on the platform at thhe time of her passing.

Brittanie Lynn Ritchie, who was engaged to Hager, said everything “happened really quick," adding:

“She has a phone mounted in her vent. I just heard a crash, and then there was nothing.

"She didn’t see the tree coming. It was instant...

"We were getting married October 16 -- we had already gotten the venue and photographer and everything."

Ritchie added a tribute to her late fiancee on TikTok as well.

"I can't eat or sleep," she wrote. "All I can do is make videos and wish you were here with me #rip #myangel."

The couple had confirmed they were planning a wedding while celebrating Valentine's Day.

Ritchie also said on Tuesday that Hager was 10 years sober and a survivor of addiction.

“She was a huge advocate for addiction and she survived it and was clean for over 10 years,” Ritchie said. “When she got through that, she went to culinary school in Florida. She was amazing."

After vising the crash site, Ritchie concluded:

"Thank you all so much for keeping her memory alive and reaching out.

"Thank you for showing me what true love is. I love you forever."