Rachel Lindsay: Cancel The Bachelorette Until It's Less Racist!

by at .  Updated at .

Rachel Lindsay is not on social media at the moment.

But this doesn't mean the former Bachelorette is unable to speak her mind.

And, when it comes to the state of Bachelor Nation, amid an ongoing controversey regarding race in which she finds herself smack dab in the middle...

... Lindsay has come up with a somewhat radical proposal.

Chris Harrison and Rachel Lindsay

She thinks ABC should delay of the upcoming Bachelorette season.

“I think that they should just stop until … they get the train back on the tracks,” the lawyer said on the Tuesday, March 2, episode of her Higher Learning podcast.

“You’re gonna go into another season but you still have all these issues."

"How have you fixed them coming into a new season? You really haven’t.”

Rachel Lindsay on Bravo

Lindsay, of course, served The Bachelorette‘s first Black lead in 2017.

She said this week that the producers should “take a beat” before they go back to conducting business as usual.

Why? Because it's clear that the usual business for this franchise has simply not been working.

Rachel Lindsay Says to Vote

“Figure things out, regroup and then bring the product back to us [in] a way that we can all enjoy it the way that we used to," she said.

As you likely know iif you're reading this right now... Season 25 suitor Rachael Kirkconnell was forced to issue an apology awhile back after a number of her old social media posts emerged.

These posts featured Kirkconnell attending a plantation-themed party and Liking pictures with the Confederate Flag.

Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison Photo

The rumored Bachelor winner has admitted these actions were "racist and wrong" and has asked viewers to stop trying to defend her.

Chris Harrison, however, mostly defended Kirkconnell last month - in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, no less.

Due to the inappropriate way he asked folks to withhold judgment on Kirkconnell, Harrison himself has since apologized and announced he'll be stepping away from his hosting duties for a bit.

Rachel Lindsay Promo Pic

Lindsay has voiced her support for this decision - which was Chris' own decision, following a statement by Chris in which Chris admits Chris was wrong, and apologized very sincerely for it.

In response, of course, Chris being Chris, he's gotten a lot of support ... and Rachel has received a ridiculous amount of backlash.

As a result, she deleted her Instagram account last Friday.

Rachel Lindsay Motives You

During his interview with Lindsay on Extra earlier this winter, Harrison asked viewers to have more “compassion” for Kirkconnell instead of “just tearing this girl’s life apart.”

He didn't say anything about those negatively affected by Kirkconnell's behavior - a fact that Chris now realize was wrong, and wants to learn from.

Rachel's take on the matter?

Rachel Lindsay Red Carpet Photo

“Like he said, he needs to take time to get educated and on a profound and productive level, to use his words,” Lindsay herself said on February 15 about the veteran host.

“And I think he needs to understand what was done, what was wrong and what he said in that interview, and he needs time. He’s stepped away to do that.

"As a franchise, though, where do you go from here?”

Rachel

That's the question, isn't it?

As for her choice to leave social media for the time being?

“It was the best decision that I could do for myself to detach from that negativity,” Lindsay explained on Tuesday.

Rachel Lindsay in Green

“I needed that. I feel so much better. I’m not 100 percent, but I feel lighter. … People are attacking me because they think that I’m trying to cancel someone so they’re on a mission to cancel me.

"I’m getting threatened. … Where does it end? Where does it stop?”

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Bachelor

The Bachelor Photos

Pre-Fantasy Suite
Matt James and Michelle
Matt James in the Sun
Matt and Serena P.
Matt James Keeps Warm
Heatherr Martin

The Bachelor Quotes

Thereâ€™s still a lot of growing to do in our relationship. We will not tie the knot until I am mentally and physically prepared as well as Matt.

Shayne Lamas

It was a fairytale proposal like Iâ€™ve always dreamed about. I forgot that there [were] cameras around. In that moment, it was just Matt and I and it was the most amazing moment of my entire life.

Shayne Lamas [on proposal by Matt Grant]

The Bachelor Videos

Demi Burnett Apologizes for Wearing Confederate Flag Jacket: I'm Disgusted With Myself!
Demi Burnett Apologizes for Wearing Confederate Flag Jacket: I'm Disgusted With Myself!
Rachael Kirkconnell Social Media Scandal: Matt James Responds to Racially-Charged Posts
Rachael Kirkconnell Social Media Scandal: Matt James Responds to Racially-Charged Posts
Matt James' Friends Mock Victoria Larson
Matt James' Friends Mock Victoria Larson