Rachel Lindsay: Cancel The Bachelorette Until It's Less Racist!

Rachel Lindsay is not on social media at the moment.

But this doesn't mean the former Bachelorette is unable to speak her mind.

And, when it comes to the state of Bachelor Nation, amid an ongoing controversey regarding race in which she finds herself smack dab in the middle...

... Lindsay has come up with a somewhat radical proposal.

She thinks ABC should delay of the upcoming Bachelorette season.

“I think that they should just stop until … they get the train back on the tracks,” the lawyer said on the Tuesday, March 2, episode of her Higher Learning podcast.

“You’re gonna go into another season but you still have all these issues."

"How have you fixed them coming into a new season? You really haven’t.”

Lindsay, of course, served The Bachelorette‘s first Black lead in 2017.

She said this week that the producers should “take a beat” before they go back to conducting business as usual.

Why? Because it's clear that the usual business for this franchise has simply not been working.

“Figure things out, regroup and then bring the product back to us [in] a way that we can all enjoy it the way that we used to," she said.

As you likely know iif you're reading this right now... Season 25 suitor Rachael Kirkconnell was forced to issue an apology awhile back after a number of her old social media posts emerged.

These posts featured Kirkconnell attending a plantation-themed party and Liking pictures with the Confederate Flag.

The rumored Bachelor winner has admitted these actions were "racist and wrong" and has asked viewers to stop trying to defend her.

Chris Harrison, however, mostly defended Kirkconnell last month - in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, no less.

Due to the inappropriate way he asked folks to withhold judgment on Kirkconnell, Harrison himself has since apologized and announced he'll be stepping away from his hosting duties for a bit.

Lindsay has voiced her support for this decision - which was Chris' own decision, following a statement by Chris in which Chris admits Chris was wrong, and apologized very sincerely for it.

In response, of course, Chris being Chris, he's gotten a lot of support ... and Rachel has received a ridiculous amount of backlash.

As a result, she deleted her Instagram account last Friday.

During his interview with Lindsay on Extra earlier this winter, Harrison asked viewers to have more “compassion” for Kirkconnell instead of “just tearing this girl’s life apart.”

He didn't say anything about those negatively affected by Kirkconnell's behavior - a fact that Chris now realize was wrong, and wants to learn from.

Rachel's take on the matter?

“Like he said, he needs to take time to get educated and on a profound and productive level, to use his words,” Lindsay herself said on February 15 about the veteran host.

“And I think he needs to understand what was done, what was wrong and what he said in that interview, and he needs time. He’s stepped away to do that.

"As a franchise, though, where do you go from here?”

That's the question, isn't it?

As for her choice to leave social media for the time being?

“It was the best decision that I could do for myself to detach from that negativity,” Lindsay explained on Tuesday.

“I needed that. I feel so much better. I’m not 100 percent, but I feel lighter. … People are attacking me because they think that I’m trying to cancel someone so they’re on a mission to cancel me.

"I’m getting threatened. … Where does it end? Where does it stop?”