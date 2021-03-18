Rachel Lindsay Has Thoughts on Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell and The Bachelor Finale

You didn't think Rachel Lindsay would have nothing to say about how The Bachelor Season 25 ended, did you?

The first-ever Black lead of The Bachelorette was front and center over the past several weeks, having been the person to interview Chris Harrison in February... back when he stuck his foot way deep into his mouth when asked about Rachael Kirkconnell.

Since then?

Harrison has been temporarily replaced as host of The Bachelorette.

Lindsay has called for a pause on production until this franchise gets its racial $hit together.

James has given his final rose to Kirkconnell.

James has then dumped Kirkconnell due to the social media posts that have emerged and exposed her racial insensitivity and made James realize she couldn't understand his experiences as a Black man in America.

Indeed, a lot has gone down, you guys.

On Tuesday's episode of Extra, Billy Bush asked for Lindsay's take on this fallout, starting with Kirkconnell and her response to the criticism that has come her way and the fact that she's no longer dating James.

"I hope that the finale gave her the closure that she needed," Lindsay replied, adding:

"I think that she's going to be fine."

Bush wondered if James was acting out of "personal conviction" when deciding to end his relationship with Kirkconnell.

Or if he felt pressure from the public to break up with her following the scandal.

"I think it's both, and I think it's hard for us to give an opinion as to what Matt should do or how he should navigate his relationship with Rachael," Lindsay said.

"I think it's just a personal decision."

Lindsay and Bush also delved into Matt's emotional chat with his mom on Monday night's finale and how it prompted him to decide NOT to propose to Kirkconnell... which was clearly a good call in the end.

Bush surmised that James was "hurt by his mom's feelings that love isn't always going to get you there" and his time spent defending her "hurt him a little bit in his ability to love."

"That's actually a good diagnosis," Lindsay said

. "I actually agree with you on that one. I think it's true. I think Matt has some issues that he needs to work through, and he was starting to work them out on this season, but that journey for him isn't over yet.

"So I think once he can get through that … then he can finally get there."

Lindsay, of course, has been quite outspoken about The Bachelor and The Bachelorette's struggles to properly deal with the topic of race over the years.

She expressed disappointment last week that not only isn't the show taking any kind of production break... it's airing TWO Bachelorette seasons in 2021!

As a result, the podcast host and TV correspondent says she's done being involved with the franchise after this controversy.

"I just don't think that things have been fixed in the right way," she told Bush.

"Anybody that's standing up for change, I don't understand how you could be a part of this current season, because as we have seen in this current episode, there is still so much work to be done."

Amen, Rachel.

Amen.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will be co-hosting the upcoming 17th season of the reality series.

Kirkconnell, meanwhile, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram this week in which she sounded sad, but also self-aware and a little optimistic.

"Of course i wish circumstances were different, but i still feel blessed for the time we did have together and the memories we made," Kirkconnell wrote.

"i got to fall in love, and i truly believe he was the love of my life. he will always hold a piece of my heart. i'll always be hopeful and believe what's meant to be will be."