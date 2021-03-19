Rachael Kirkconnell to All the Haters: Leave Matt James Alone!

Matt James is receiving support from an unlikely source:

The girlfriend is recently dumped.

Just days after James refused to even embrace Rachael Kirkconnell on The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special, after telling the world he had broken up with her... the 25-year old former suitor is sticking up for her ex-lover.

On March 17, the graphic designer took to her Instagram Story to defend the Bachelor lead after noticing a slew of negative comments about him online.

"I am taken aback by what I've seen tonight," Kirkconnell opened.

"If you think that attacking a person I care about with racist insults is what I would ever want, you haven't been listening."

To her credit, Kirkconnell has not tried to deflect any blame -- or do anything but take responsibility -- amid an ongoing controversy over her past social media posts and various decisions she made three to four years ago.

Rachael came under fire several weeks ago for having attended an antebellum-themed party in 2018, while she's also been exposed as someone who dressed in Native American garb and Liked photos of the Confederate Flag.

Kirkconnell has referred to these actions as "racist and wrong" and talked openly about them on the aforementioned ABC special.

James, however, has been the one on whom many trolls have now set their sights over the past few days.

This is someone who previously said he was taking his role as the first Black Bachelor very seriously.

Then, he went out and chose a 25-year old southern white woman to be his winning contestant.

Then, he said he loved her and wanted her to be the mother of his kids.

And then... he broke up with her because her behavioral history made him realize Rachael couldn't understand his experiences as a Black man in America.

Doesn't all add up, does it?

Still, Kirkconnell thinks the trolls have taken things way too far when it comes to the love of her life.

"Some of the things I've seen being said to and about Matt are repulsive," she wrote on Wednesday.

"I respect the decisions that Matt has had to make during this experience.

"If you are directing hate towards him, please stop. Recognize someone's humanity and think about the impact your words have."

As for James?

He appeared on Good Morning America this week and told Michael Strahan that his breakup with Rachael "hit me like a ton of bricks," expounding as follows:

"I felt the weight of everything that I was carrying throughout the season.

"And with what we were dealing with as a country and having to explain that, why I think it's problematic to me and our relationship, which was extremely difficult."

That all makes sense.

We understand the burden part of it.

We just don't comprehend how James could have felt all of that... and then also fallen so hard for Rachael Kirkconnell... and then also decided that a bunch of social media posts were enough to end it with her.

That said, Kirkconnell is right here. Leave the guy alone, strangers on the Internet.

"I know that Rachael's a good person," Matt added on GMA.

He also expressed faith that she can and will evolve as a human being.

"Everything she outlined in her apology and her statement, I'm looking forward to seeing her do because I know she's capable of it."