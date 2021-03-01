Rachael Kirkconnell Defends Rachel Lindsay Amid Bachelor Racism Scandal, Harassment

Rachael Kirkconnell has admittedly done some racist stuff.

Rachel Lindsay has loudly called Rachael Kirkconnell out for her racist past.

And yet both women can agree on one thing:

Social media can be a very mean place.

Late last week, Lindsay deleted her Instagram account.

She did so after having given a number of interviews and expressed a number of thoughts in regard to this season of The Bachelor... the show's ongoing struggle with race... and host Chris Harrison's response to the controversy.

As a quick refresher, Lindsay recently said it was a good idea for Harrison to step aside as series emcee because he has sounded very out of touch and privileged any time the topic of race has been broached.

The producer addressed Kirkconnell's history of questionable social media posts this winter by specifically telling Lindsay that critics should show her some "grace and compassion."

Lindsay took extreme exception to this stance, proclaiming at times that she was thinking of severing her ties with the franchise in general.

In response to observers somehow blaming Rachel for Harrison's missteps, Lindsay has been faced with such a barrage of criticism that she bid farewell to Instagram on Friday.

Van Lathan, who co-hosts a podcast with Lindsay, told these trolls to "get a life" and said upon announcing Lindsay's social media departure:

"Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can't read the room in these 2021 times. She's not responsible for that.

"It's not her job to make excuses or provide cover for somebody who doesn't understand what the f— triggers people in today's world. It's not.

"You're going after the wrong person."

So that's where things stood this weekend, and here is what Kirkconnell has now said in the wake of Rachel's decision.

“You have the opportunity to make a positive difference, to use your energy towards change, and to come together and realize what’s right in a time like this,” the season 25 Bachelor favorite wrote in an Instagram statement on Saturday, February 27.

“If you are choosing to rather spread hate, to send cruel, vicious messages, to be mad about people being hurt by racism…do better.

"Be better.”

Kirkconnell went on to applaud Lindsay for her efforts.

“Rachel Lindsay and other BIPOC have called for myself and others to be held accountable. This is needed, and she does not deserve the hate she is receiving.

"Recognize that she along with every person you send hateful messages to, are human. We are real people, and she should not have to disable her account to escape this toxicity.

"This is not okay. She is doing the hard work that needs to be done for change, and does not deserve to be silenced or ridiculed.

"If you are someone that has been cruel, find what fuels this hate in your heart, and fix it.”

Kirkconnell remains the likely winner of Season 25, according to all The Bachelor spoilers.

She has advanced on air to the final three and will soon head to a Fantasy Suite with the attractive lead.

But let's get back to Lindsay, shall we?

Becca Kufrin has issued a lengthy defense of Lindsay on Instagram as well.

To Rachel Lindsay: I love you, I stand by you and I support you in whatever way, shape or form that's needed.

We live in a world where online toxicity, racism, racial insensitivity & ignorance, bullying and cruelty have become a norm. This is simply not okay.

For the keyboard warriors, get a clue. Channel that energy for actual positive change. For those with type-happy fingers or think it's okay to spew hatred on social channels need to begin to recognize other people's humanity and realize that words have weight.

Think about the impact that they can leave for the person on the receiving end.

Here is some more reaction to the situation, courtesy of other Bachelor Nation residents...

Nick Viall: It's sad that this even needs to be said, but Chris Harrison is in the position he is in because of what he said, not because of anything Rachel did.

If you want to support Chris while he is down, you should be able to do that without showing hate to anyone else.

I realize this is obvious to most people reading this, but if you are one of the people who have sent hateful or racist comments to Rachel please take a serious look at what's in your heart.

Your priorities are seriously out of whack.

JoJo Fletcher: Its honestly so sad that I'm even having to type this message, but unfortunately it's not a new topic of concern.

If you are following me, and think it's OK to send hateful, vile and harassing comments, please take a moment of deep self reflection and understand what that says about you.

Hearing that Rachel Lindsay had to deactivate her account bc of the horrible bullying taking place is awful and unacceptable.

We need to come together, and be kinder to one another. Please- if you have ever been on the wrong side of this, do better. Be better.

Katie Thurston: I stand with Rachel Lindsay in everything that she is. I aspire to be as smart as she is.

As fierce as she is. As entertaining as she is. As caring as she is. We'd all be lucky to have a Rachel Lindsay in our lives.

While many of us do not know her personally, she has allowed us all to follow her. She has invited us into her life. Many have disrespected her. She has now deleted her IG account. I want my stance to be known. I will always be a Rachel Lindsay supporter.

And if you are part of the hate she is experiencing, then unfollow me now.

In the meantime, if you love and support her as much as I do, visit her website to learn about the various projects this talented woman is part of.