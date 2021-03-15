Prince William: So Angry at Harry That He'll SKIP Princess Di Tribute?!

If you needed an indication of exactly how angry Prince William is at Prince Harry following the controversial Oprah-Meghan Markle interview, look no further.

William has made little effort to conceal his outrage, but if there's any accuracy to the latest rumors about his fury, then it seems he's even more furious than previous reports have indicated.

As you're no doubt aware by now, the Royal Family has been beset by allegations of racism.

Insiders say that the entire Windsor clan is appalled by the bad press, but no one is more irritated than William.

The feud between the two brothers has been raging for years, but it seems that the Oprah interview has added fuel to the fire, and now sources are indicating that they find it impossible to imagine any circumstances under which these two might bury the hatchet.

In July, a statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled in the Kensington Palace Garden, and there was a time when royalists dared to hope that the brothers would take advantage of this opportunity to settle their differences.

Now, however, that seems like an exceedingly remote possibility.

In fact, it seems unlikely that both William and Harry will attend the unveiling.

“William and Harry are as far apart as it’s possible to be—emotionally and physically. Their relationship is at rock bottom," a source tells UK tabloid The Sun.

"William’s raging with Harry after the Oprah interview. He is so angry with him that it’s totally unthinkable at the moment for them to be happily reunited and stood together at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue," the insider continued.

"It’ll take a lot of work to patch things up so they can put on united front.”

Harry's the one who would have to hop an intercontinental flight for the unveiling, so it makes sense that he should be the one to skip it.

But then again, William is the one who's nursing a grudge, so perhaps he should be the one to stay home.

With all the comparisons being made between Princess Di and Meghan, the event seems like a perfect stop on Meghan's victory tour.

But would William and Kate really just sit this one out and allow the Sussexes to soak up the favorable publicity?

Of course, the most important consideration here is how sad Diana would be to know that her sons have reached a point in their relationship where they can't even set aside their feud for an hour or two in her memory.

Is there racism within the Royal Family? Undoubtedly.

Was Meghan right to expose that bigotry in front of the entire world? Without question.

But you can accept those truths and still acknowledge that it's sad when a family breaks up for any reason.

At this point, the ball is in William's court, and he would need to confront some hard truths and atone for past mistakes in order to let the healing process begin.

Sadly, it seems very unlikely that he'll do anything of the sort.

There was a time when the idea of either brother skipping an event honoring their mother would have been unthinkable.

Now, however, such public displays of bad blood are part of the royals' new normal.