Prince Harry to Oprah: I Really Thought My Wife Might Get Killed!

We're just about one year removed from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocking the universe.

In January 2020, the couple announced that it was leaving The Royal Family, following many years of being in the spotlight and many years of Markle facing untold criticism from members of the press.

Not to mention members of her husband's pompous family.

Markle and Harry have garnered quite a lot of backlash for this decision, but one thing appears very clear at this point:

They have no regrets.

And they have no regrets because Markle is alive.

And Harry says in his wildly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey that he truly feared for awhile there that he'd lose the woman of his dreams.

On Sunday night, CBS will air Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, which will feature this husband and wife sitting down and talking at length about their personal lives.

In a preview that aired yesterday on the network, Winfrey made the following clear:

"There is no subject that's off-limits."

When it comes to how little Meghan and Harry have said about their falling out with the latter's alleged loved ones, Oprah also asks at one point:

"Were you silent, or were you silenced?"

Will the couple really trash the Queen, as has been long rumored?

We doubt it.

But Harry does touch on the very sensitive topic of his mother, Princess Diana, who was also at the center of constant chatter and speculation...

... and who died in a car crash while she was being chased by members of the paparazzi.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," says Harry to Oprah, referencing the tragedy of his mother's death and comparing its circumstances to what was going on with Markle.

Holding his wife's hands, Harry later cites his mother again and adds:

"You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago."

This is also a not-so-subtle jab at Harry's own dad, Prince Charles, who openly cheated on Diana back in the day and who was very much NOT there for her during her darkest days.

Continued Harry in this interview:

"It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

Winfrey, who attended the couple's May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle, is set to have an "intimate conversation" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a 90-minute primetime special, according to CBS.

It has said the following in a press release...

Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

The March 7 interview will air weeks after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan and Harry will officially not be returning to their royal roles.

And also weeks after Harry and Markle announced they are expecting baby number-two.

Needlless to say, we'll be tuning in for it.

Will you?!?