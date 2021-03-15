Pippa Middleton Gives Birth, Pays Tribute to Famous Sister

Altogther now, celebrity gossip lover:

Pip... Pip... HOORAY!

Multiple outlets have confirmed that Kate Middleton's 37-year old sister, Pippa Middleton, has given birth to her second child, welcoming a baby girl alongside husband James Matthews.

The little one is named Grace Elizabeth Jane, which may be notable to Royal Family folllowers because she nows shares a middle name with her very famous aunt.

"Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews was born around 4:22 a.m. this morning, weighing 6lbs 7oz," a spokesperson has told E! News, adding simply and importantly:

"Mother and baby are doing well."

Pippa and James -- who welcomed their son Arthur in October 2018 -- continued a family tradition with the moniker Elizabeth, which is also the middle name of not just sister Kate ... but also their mother, Carole Middleton.

Pippa herself said very little about her second pregnancy.

However, back in December, speculation began to surface that she was expecting.

At one point, Carole appeared to address these rumors in an interview with Good Housekeeping UK.

While reflecting on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she said:

"I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

Pippa and James got married in May 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield.

Her royal nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, served in the bridal party.

The new mother, however, made major headlines back during her sister's wildly-anticipated and widely-viewed nuptials because, to be frank, observers were really taken by Pippa's rear end.

It's true. Go Google "Pippa Middleon butt" to see what we mean.

While she's been known to keep her personal life private, Pippa did give a rare look into her life as a mom back in a September 2019 blog.

"Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him," Pippa wrote in her column for Waitrose Weekend.

"I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace.

"It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."

Not much to go on or analyze there... but that's because Pippa chooses to stay mostly out of the spotlight.

When you see what has happened to Meghan Markle, and to Kate Middleton, too, for the most part, can you blame her one bit?

Congratulations to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews!

We can't wait to meet your new bundle of joy!