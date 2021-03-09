Piers Morgan Quits Job Over Meghan Markle Comments: I'm Not In Love With Her!

While it may have been difficult to watch at times, Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah will no doubt be remembered as one of the most monumental television events in recent memory.

From the moment the Duchess of Sussex began pouring her heart out, viewers were infuriated by tales of the abuse she endured during her time in the UK.

Harry and Meghan made it clear that they relocated to the US for two simple reasons:

Throughout their tenure as senior royals, they received no understanding from the media and no support from the rest of the Royal Family.

Since this latter condition meant no security detail for Harry, Meghan, or their son, the Sussexes felt that they had no chance but to leave.

They made such a sound argument for the necessity of their departure that it was tough to imagine anyone other than the most virulent bigot contesting their right to security and a modicum of privacy:

Enter Britain's most hateful toad, Piers Morgan.

As we've discussed previously, Piers was once in love with Meghan, and she rejected his advances.

He claims they were only friends, but the fact that he's still obsessed with her all these years after she cut off contact seems to suggest otherwise.

Anyway, Piers is never afraid to be the biggest bigot in the room, and so he's been railing against Meghan ever since the interview aired.

That part of this story is not unexpected, but we certainly wouldn't have predicted what happened next:

A co-host named Alex Beresford courageously held Piers accountable for his behavior during today's Good Morning Britain broadcast, and the result was more glorious than we ever could have predicted:

"I understand you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times," Beresford said.

"And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to," Beresford continued.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, and yet you continue to trash her."

It was then that Piers stood up and stormed off.

As though that act of cowardice weren't epic enough, the Trump-loving broadcast veteran later tendered his resignation.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers has been spewing nonsense about the interview since Monday morning, and it seems he finally realized he doesn't have a leg to stand on.

We suppost in Morgan's diseased brain, quitting your job is better than simply admitting you were wrong.

Most of Piers' criticism was centered on the unfounded claim that Meghan was lying about the mistreatment she endured from the UK media and the British Royal Family.

"Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle," he said on Monday.

"I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report."

Ironically, reading the weather is about the only job for which Piers is still qualified.

The British media world is small, and Morgan has spent his career burning bridges.

We'd suggest that he try his hand in America again, but sharing a continent with Meghan might cause him to go mad with desire.