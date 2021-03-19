Nicole Nafziger Vows to Take Life One Day at a Time After Ending Engagement to Azan

Early this year, 90 Day Fiance alum Nicole Nafziger seemingly ended her engagement to Azan Tefou.

She "announced" this in the quietest way possible, yet in a way that fans immediately noticed.

Nicole still hasn't said much at all about that change.

Now, however, she's talking about her positive attitude while moving forward after the split.

"Just taking life one day at a time," Nicole Nafziger captioned this radiant car selfie.

Nicole is a beautiful woman, and while her caption seems fairly generic influencer-speak, it sparked questions.

A horde of followers (a sizable number of whom were Spanish-speakers) asked about Nicole's current status with Azan.

But if fans want to see an update, they need look no further than Nicole's bio.

Though she has never come out and openly discussed how things ended with Azan, they certain appear to be over.

For ages, she mentioned him, writing "Engaged to H" (for Hassan, his real name) in her bio. Now? No sign of it.

It's possible that Nicole was tired of getting questions about the engagement, when they'd move forward, or "who is H?"

(I get it -- if you don't follow 90 Day Fiance closely, you likely don't know that his name is Hassan M'Raouni)

But the most obvious conclusion when someone purges a fiance from their bio and stops talking about them is a breakup.

Over one year ago, in early March of 2020, Nicole flew to Morocco to see Azan.

It was their first face-to-face meeting in years.

Nicole had carefully saved up money for the trip, which was to last for two weeks.

In case you managed to suppress memory of the longest month that any human has ever experienced, March 2020 was eventful.

Nicole had been in Morocco -- eating tajine, drinking Moroccan tea, and spending quality time with Azan -- for less than a week.

Then, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. Morocco shut down everything immediately ... sadly, America's federal response showed less alacrity.

Suddenly, Nicole was stuck in Morocco with nothing to do and a week left in her vacation.

Emergency repatriation flights exist, but they are expensive (especially for a single mom who just spent a lot of money on a vacation).

Nicole was also understandably afraid to fly under any circumstances while this deadly virus ravaged the globe.

May, her then 6-year-old (now 7-year-old!) daughter, was perfectly safe.

The sweet little girl stayed with her grandmother, Nicole's mother, Robbalee.

Obviously, when Robbalee agreed to watch her for two weeks, no one imagined what March would bring.

Nicole returned five months later, more or less to the day, in early August.

The pandemic was still in full force in most places, particularly the United States.

But she could simply wait no longer and had to return, arriving to be with her family.

For months after her return, her bio read "engaged to H."

We can only speculate what may have happened or not happened in order to make her edit her bio.

Interestingly, that is not the only change that she made -- she is also promoting her Twitch stream.

Though no one aside from Nicole herself would be more excited than we would if her Twitch career takes off, it can take time to build an audience.

Yes, this is true even if you're already famous.

In the mean time, fans believe that she is once again working at Starbucks.

When Nicole updates the world on her life again, we'll let you know. She will always be a 90 Day Fiance alum.

She is, however, in that liminal space between public figure and quasi-private -- purely because she is no longer actively filming reality TV.

If she gets cast on 90 Day: The Single Life next season or her Twitch career takes off, she'll be in the spotlight once again.