Natalie Mordovtseva Seeks 90 Day Fiance Fan Sympathy, Announces Tell All Book

As 90 Day Fiance fans will happily tell you that they already know, Mike and Natalie got married.

Yes, even after the (suspiciously) long-hyped wedding day breakup, they tied the knot.

Since then, they have separated ... and Natalie is realizing how viewers perceive her.

That is why fans accuse her of trying to elicit sympathy as she promises her own tell all book.

There are numerous ways to monetize reality TV fame.

Considering how infamously low the official pay is for 90 Day Fiance, there would have to be.

And fans think that the prospect of cashing in on Cameo and her new book are what are driving her to post this.

"An other day will cover all my sadness," Natalie captioned the above photo.

"And," she continued, "wishing the same to everyone!"

Was she simply acknowledging her recent on-screen tears and sadness ... or trying to patch up her public image?

The fact of the matter is that, early in the season, Natalie was fairly sympathetic.

She was a city girl stuck in the middle of nowhere, spending most of most days alone (save for the producers).

In addition to the spooky isolation, Mike's eye-rolling, stand-offish behavior painted him in a negative light.

Mike also refused couples counseling even when it was clear that they both sorely needed it.

They were having real communication issues and Mike was hoping that continuing to do nothing would fix it on its own.

It took his hair dresser to give him the nudge that he needed to agree to one session with a counselor.

Speaking of that one session, this was where Mike admitted his feelings -- or lack thereof.

"Michael said he doesn't love me," Natalie tearfully told the camera.

At least, he didn't love her like he had before.

This was when Natalie was at her best, as far as fans were concerned.

"Then you shouldn't have bring me here," she told him.

Refusing to plan the wedding, return the ring, and finally calling off the wedding ... all of that put Mike in the hotseat.

However, a lot of Natalie's behavior during the season, and some unflattering edits, left fans with a sour impression of her.

One recurring trend began on their first breakfast together at Sequim.

"It's not healthy," she complained, throwing away her french toast and slicing raw carrots to eat instead.

Natalie's obviously disordered eating habits are her own business.

But she made it Mike's business, too, confronting him about his food and his drinking.

In her mind, even a single drink of alcohol on a romantic dinner was too much.

Fans and viewers did not perceive any issues with Mike's drinking or any way that it was impacting his life.

But many did acknowledge that perhaps he had troubles that did not make it onto the screen.

But the body-shaming? Nothing could explain away or justify that.

Natalie also demanded that Mike alter his diet to match hers.

She got him to agree to eat meat only every other week.

(Natalie doesn't think of seafood as meat, for some reason, which has baffled fans)

Even after Mike agreed to that, Natalie insisted upon imposing new restrictions.

What were supposed to be romantic evenings of making dinner together turned into fights.

These were totally avoidable fights, very clearly created by Natalie's insistence upon control.

And when Mike tried to negotiate with Natalie ... things did not go well.

Whether her true stress was about the ring or it was all about food, her words were inexcusable.

"Okay, you will never lose weight," Natalie declared one night when Mike wanted to make stir fry.

What was bewildering to fans is that even after the fact, to the camera, Natalie felt justified.

"And I'm pushing him not to eat, exercise," she complained to the camera, resenting how he didn't appreciate her control.

She said that aloud and didn't realize that she was very much the bad guy.

Natalie was also accused of hypocrisy when she paired insults with ... this.

Specifically, she told Mike that she felt that they didn't respect each other.

She then proved her side of it by demonstrating her own contempt for her fiance.

Natalie challenged Mike on his education, his level of "culture."

She called him low class, repeatedly, during multiple arguments.

She also implied that he was stupid, citing her own 110 IQ (the upper side of average).

This behavior continued, even after her apologies.

In fact, Natalie did not relent even in the presence of Mike's mother.

In front of her and the cameras, she admonished him to "try not to eat butter."

Her weird feud with butter continued.

"I hate butter," she would mutter while Mike prepared his own food.

Here's a question: why does her taste matter for what Mike eats?

It wasn't just about his food and his body.

Natalie brought up old, weird accusations that he had cheated.

Cheating is a real problem ... but Natalie's explanation and certainty about it never made sense.

She insisted that it had happened, even though there was no evidence or logical reason to believe so.

Maybe it was paranoia, maybe it was a cultural misunderstanding.

But Natalie insisted repeatedly that Mike was a cheater ... leading fans to ask why she was with him at all.

All of this and more made Natalie very unpopular.

While many fans have their issues with Mike, no one has forgotten Natalie's behavior.

And now she's looking to monetize her fallen relationship.

Natalie announced on Instagram that she is planning to write a book in English.

The tell all book, presumably to be written with TLC's blessing, could be interesting.

But if Natalie wants fans to buy her book, her Cameos, and more ... she's going to need fans to genuinely like her.