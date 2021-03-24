Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva: It's Over for 90 Day Fiance Couple After Less than One Year of Marriage!

On this week's episode of 90 Day Fiance, Natalie Mordovtseva kept Mike Youngquist's ring.

Things had fallen apart on their wedding day and she had to fly to Europe despite the pandemic.

It has long been rumored that Mike and Natalie somehow reconciled after this and got married.

That is true. But they have also broken up, less than one year after their ill-advised, ill-fated marriage.

The infamous Uncle Beau, Mike's 51-year-old uncle, spoke to In Touch Weekly about the split.

“She has not been home for a couple of months now,” he confirmed.

So this isn't a new development, either.

It also sounds like there's no love lost between Beau and Natalie these days.

“She can stay away for all I care," Beau expressed.

In fact, he hopes that the separation is permanent, adding: “I’m really hoping so. I pray to God, yes.”

On the surface, Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva seem to have a real chance.

They're both adults, just one year apart in age.

The two made their debut on Season 7, when Mike -- in light of a visa delay -- took a trip to see Natalie in Ukraine.

In Ukraine, the two of them clashed over majorly important topics for any couple, like religion and wanting children.

There was also a decided lack of emotional intimacy, with Natalie at times unwilling to express her affection.

Infamously, at the end of the trip, Natalie returned Mike's ring ... by throwing it into his suitcase.

At the Tell All, things remained tense.

This was when Natalie first publicly accused Mike of cheating because he (gasp) slept on a friend's couch.

While Natalie's paranoia seemed rooted in her cultural background, it was further evidence that the two were just incompatible.

The pair returned on Season 8, where Mike and Natalie finally began the K-1 visa process in earnest.

At first -- literally, for those first few hours -- everything was great.

They met up, they kissed, and they had great sex in a very nice hotel room in Seattle.

But the drive to Sequim, a very rural part of Washington where Mike effectively lives in the middle of nowhere, was another story.

Many viewers found Natalie's dislike of living in isolation in the middle of the woods to be, well, pretty relatable.

With Mike's job and lengthy commute, Natalie spent all but a few hours of each weekday alone with the cat and production crew.

Despite some obvious compromises, like Natalie posting very large Christian religious symbols throughout the house, things were rocky.

Natalie was frantically hoping to get the ring back and reluctant to unpack for many weeks.

She also insisted upon dietary changes that Mike should make to please her, even body-shaming him when he resisted her demands.

Mike eventually admitted that he didn't love her as much as he had before after the heartbreak in Ukraine.

(The insults in Sequim probably didn't help, either)

But he did give back the engagement ring to Natalie, who was overjoyed.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, their nuptials had to take place at Mike's home by the pond.

They would have only Tamara, Uncle Beau, and production as witnesses.

However, their pondside wedding never came to pass.

On the morning of their wedding date, just three days before Natalie's visa would expire, Mike's cold feet turned to ice.

He called off the wedding, forcing a weeping, brokenhearted Natalie to pack her things.

Tamara would give her a ride to Seattle, where she would take a flight to France and figure out a way to return to Ukraine despite the pandemic.

Is ... is there any chance that Mike's family ring is cursed?

I'm not saying that it is, I'm just asking the question. First Natalie returned it, then Mike kept it, then Natalie kept it.

Maybe Mike could take the ring to a nice witch? Just throwing that out there.

Now, in the previews for Episode 16 (airing on Sunday, March 28), Natalie and Tamara have to turn back around in Seattle.

It's an issue with the hotel reservation (they have Mike's card but not Mike himself with them).

As such, they have to go back to Mike's ... leaving them with 24 hours to reevaluate their status.

According to documents, Mike and Natalie somehow came back from this and married on April 15, 2020.

Though fans wondered if the wedding paperwork was simply done but never used, In Touch Weekly confirms that they did get married.

Clearly, however, it did not last forever. It will be very interesting to see how, after all of this, things ended up falling apart.