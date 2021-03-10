Michelle Young and Katie Thurston Will BOTH Have a Season as Bachelorette!

Okay, so you may have noticed that there's a bit of a spoiler in that headline.

It's not the sort of thing we normally do, but this is news so big we want to shout it from the rooftops:

As we reported last month, Katie Thurston has been chosen as the next Bachelorette.

That much is still true, but now, there's a new development that could forever alter the franchise as we know it.

According to a new report from Reality Steve, Michelle Young will also be the new Bachelorette!

Yes, for the first time, two contestants from the same season will be simultaneously announced as the next faces of the franchise.

(As we've been reporting for several weeks, Rachael Kirkconnell will get Matt James' final rose. But hey, it sounds like everything will work out just fine for Michelle!)

According to Steve, the big announcement will be made by guest host Emmanuel Acho during the After the Final Rose special.

"Katie will get her own full season of the Bachelorette that begins taping at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in New Mexico in a few weeks," RS wrote in a blog post published on Wednesday.

"Michelle’s Bachelorette season will film sometime after BIP films (most likely all of July) and air later on in the fall," he added.

Michelle is a more traditional candidate for the role, having made it all the way to the Matt's final two.

Katie is a bit of an eccentric choice:

Not only was she eliminated relatively early in the season, she also earned the nickname "Vibrator Girl" as a result of her decision to bring her favorite sex toy along on her first night in the mansion.

So why didn't producers just stick with tradition and cast Michelle in the first place?

Well, as you may already know, Ms. Young has some important professional commitments that require her to film in the summer.

"The reason is that Michelle did not want to leave her class again to start filming in a few weeks (meaning she’d miss most of the remainder of her school year), hence the reason she is getting her own season this summer when she’s out of school," Steve reports.

So there you have it.

In the run-up to the AFTR special, you're sure to hear a lot of talk about a bombshell announcement.

But in this case, it seems that Reality Steve has once again beaten the Bachelor execs to the punch.

"That’s the 'twist' or 'curveball' you’ll see announced on the ATFR on Monday," he writes in his latest blog post.

Got 'em!

Anyway, the important thing here is that fans are in for more of Michelle Young, who might be the most beloved contestant in the history of the franchise.

And what's not to love?

She's a public school teacher, and she's from Minnesota, which means there's pretty much no chance that she'll let sudden fame go to her head.

After all, those negative-forty degree winters can be quite humbling.

Sadly, her season doesn't begin shooting until midsummer, so it will likely be quite a while before we get to see Michelle take the reins as the new Bachelorette.

But for once, we're on the same page with ABC execs, as we're also hoping she'll turn out to be just what this franchise needs.