Michelle Duggar Confirms Jed & Katey Courtship; Jim Bob Buys Couple a House

Life within the Duggar family often seems baffling.

But rarely is it confusing in this very specific way.

Usually, when a member of the Duggar clan enters a courtship or gets engaged, the entire family shouts the news from the nearest rooftop.

This time, however, they appear to be taking the opposite approach.

The fact is, whether his parents are willing to admit it or not, Jed Duggar is engaged to Katey Nakatsu.

There's even a video of Jed proposing to Katey that's been making its way around social media.

But for some reason, the Duggars are trying to keep the situation a secret.

Each day brings new evidence that Jed is getting married -- and soon!

Last week brought us the now-famous engagement video, along with the news that the Nakatsu family had moved to Arkansas in order to be closer to Katey.

The family bought a $600,000 mansion in Springdale, Arkansas, just minutes from where Jim Bob and Michelle live.

If that's not solid evidence that Jed and Katey are soon to tie the knot, we don't know what is.

And hold on, because that's not the only new evidence to emerge this week.

In a preview for the upcoming Counting On Easter special, Michelle gushes about how much she loves the fairest season:

“I just think in the spring, we’re looking forward to more relationships that are brewing and coming about,” Michelle said.

“And new babies that will be here. [We’re] just very thankful. So much to be grateful for.”

Needless to say, it sounds like Michelle is very excited about the prospect of some new Duggars joining the family, via both marriage and birth canal.

It might sound like Michelle stopped just short of verifying that Jed and Katey are soon to be hitched.

And in all likelihood, she did.

Along with new reports that Jim Bob has purchased a $365,000 home for the couple in Springdale, this is some of the most persuasive evidence we've seen thus far.

But it's important to note that the secretive ceremony isn't the only big Duggar news of the moment.

For starters, it seems that Anna Duggar is pregnant with her seventh child.

On top of that, there's reason to believe that Jana Duggar is being courted by Stephen Wissmann, a Nebraska-based pilot who's likely to pop the question any day (if he hasn't already).

And while are all of these major developments being kept under wraps?

Well, that's anyone's guess.

Perhaps they feel that Counting On ratings are slumping because they give too much of their lives away on social media.

Or maybe they've decided to simply step away from the public eye for the time being (although that explanation seems exceedingly unlikely).

Whatever the case, there's something fishy going on within the Duggar clan, and it may be quite some time before we figure out what that is.

But Jim Bob and Michelle won't be able to keep the Jed and Katey situation a secret for much longer.

Insiders say the young couple is set to tie the knot within the next week -- and we doubt the Duggars will be able to suppress the desire to tell the whole world their big news!