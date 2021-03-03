Meri Brown Very Clearly Calls Out Kody on Instagram: You're Nothing Like Jesus!

So much for the mystery, huh?

Over the past year or so, we've written who-knows-how-many-articles about Meri Brown seemingly throwing shade at her spiritual husband, Kody.

The Sister Wives star has almost never cited her alleged soulmate by name, but it's been evident she's unhappy in her marriage.

Just two weeks ago, remember, Meri admitted to suffering from a mini breakdown.

And yet... Meri has also insisted of late that she's staying with Kody. She even shared a lengthy Instagram post in early December that basically called out the haters and the doubters.

She said she loved Kody and was committed to Kody and would folks pretty please stop saying otherwise?!?

That was back then, however.

Now?

TLC has aired an episode in which Kody straightforwardly states that he's done trying with Meri, while Us Weekly has quoted Kody as essentially daring Meri to divorce him.

"My relationship with Meri is at best just distant and amicable," Kody told cameras on the aforementioned episode, which taped in 2020.

"You know, I could buck up ... be tough about it, but I'm not interested in it."

How does Meri feel about Kody going public in such a manner?

It feels like we now have the answer.

Meri recently uploaded a couple of message on social media, including the one immediately below, which at least appears to directly address what Kody said on air about the couple's relationship:

“Commitment means staying loyal to what you said you were going to do long after the mood you said it in has left you."

Yes, yes and YES!

Kody vowed to stay by Meri's side forever, did he not? In sickness and in health? For richer or for poorer?

Granted, the pair divorced years ago so that Kody could marry Robyn and legally adopt her kids from a previous marriage -- but still.

The guy claimed he has four sister wives. He uses that word. You'd think he would put in minimal effort here, you know?

A second post from Meri, meanwhile, referenced forgiveness, specifically “when it’s undeserved.”

It also came equipped with a heavy religious theme, considering Kody sees himself adhering to the word of God, as he understands it to be.

if u really wanna be like Jesus: be the one that stays, when everyone else walks away. be the one who forgives, even when it's undeserved.

be the one to show grace when everyone else is casting stones. be the one to show love, even when they betray you. cuz that's who Jesus was.

Finally, months after saying her romance with Kody was dead and over, Meri posted about people who simply do not change.

This meme reads:

Dear Self: Don't get so worked up over things you can't change or people you can't change. It's not worth the anger build-up or the heartache.

Control only what you can. Let go.

We mean... come on, right?!?

Meri isn't even trying to hide it any longer.

The next step, one has to wonder, is whether she'll do anything about it.

Does anyone out there really think Meri couldn't do a lot better?!?