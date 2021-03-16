Meri Brown: Things are "Dark," But I'm Not Leaving My Terrible Husband!

Meri Brown keeps trying to tell us.

But it keeps being difficult to hear her, considering what keep seeing with our own eyes on Sister Wives each week.

Yes, Meri continues to claim she's content in her marriage.

But then viewers tune in to this reality show... see her say the relationship is dead and over... and react in similar fashion.

WTF, Meri and Kody Brown?!?

Yes, we know Meri posted a lengthy message in early December that proudly proclaimed her love for this spiritual husband.

But then Meri has also uploaded a number of memes that appeared to call Kody out -- and then, like we said, there was that whole Sister Wives episode basically dedicated to the collapse of this romance.

“That was a little bit taken out of context,” Meri told Us Weekly of her saying on air that she was finished with Kody.

How so? In what way?

“It was not me saying, ‘This is over, I’m done,'" the mother of one explained to the tabloid.

'What it was, was me saying where we were and what had happened was done and over, and now we need to figure out a new normal for us [and] figure us out.”

On that same installment, Kody came right out and said he didn't even wanna try to make things work with Meri any longer.

Where does this leave the pair in that case?

“The way I look at it is it’s a matter of, like, am I going to stick through it with him when he’s having a dark time?

"And is he going to stick through it with me when I’m having a dark time?” the reality star told Us.

“Are we going to figure it out because we made this commitment and, like, how do we move forward with where we’re at?”

They did make a legal committment.

But then Kody divorced Meri to marry his fourth wife, Robyn, in order to legally adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

Meri tried to extricate herself from the awkward situation as a result, heading out into the dating market... and going through a humiliating catfishing scandal in 2015.

The TLC personality thought she had found a mate online back in the day, only to then learn she was talking to a woman and getting pranked.

These days?

Meri claims she’s “at peace,” but there are “always improvements to be made” in her quasi marriage, which seems very, VERY one-sided.

“In my very, very dark time in my life that has been documented on the show, about six years ago, I went through a time where I was considering what I wanted to do,” she says, referencing the aforementioned catfishing.

“I was considering all options and what that would look like.

Continued Brown in this interview:

"And I also knew that it is not safe for me -- or anybody for that matter but I can only speak to myself -- to make a decision in a dark time.

'When you are in a place of pain or hurt or sorrow or whatever, it is not the time to make a decision.”

Meri didn't see a way out back in 2015, so now it sounds as if she's given up.

She's reached a level of acceptance, which is sort of depressing, in our opinion.

“Even through that, I made the decision to stay," concluded the star.

"This is my family. At that point, six years ago, my decision was to stay and figure it out. This is where I made the commitment. And this is where I am.”