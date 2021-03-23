Meri Brown Moving On? Sister Wives Fans Push for Spinoff

Real talk for a moment, okay?

Forget the brave face she may wear on screen sometimes or the inspirational mesages she may post on social media.

Meri Brown is miserable in her marriage.

We can all agree on this, right?

Let's just consider the last few episodes of Sister Wives.

On one installment, Meri said her relationship with Kody was dead and over.

On another, Kody came right out and said he had stopped even trying to make things work.

Taken together, these episodes, along with plenty of other hints Meri has dropped on Instagram, paint a picture of a very unhappy spouse trapped in a very one-sided marriage.

And we aren't the only ones saying as much, that's for sure.

Sister Wives fans across the Internet have been more vocal than ever of late about Meri's plight, with a handful even starting a #FreeMeri movement on social media.

One concerned fan shared a clip from a recent episode and wrote along with it:

“The heartbreak on this womans face says it ALL!!”

Another took a look at the misery of all four Sister Wives and Tweeted one of our favorite things this month:

“In my opinion, Kody is a douche canoe. Can we have a show with just the wives?

"Preferably ALL of them finally dumping his a$$ and high [fiving] each other.”

Amen, random Twitter user!

It seems highly unlikely, however, that Robyn will ever leave Kody; while neither Janelle nor Christine has showed much interest in bidding farewell to their spiritual husband, either.

But Meri?

Followers aren't just hoping she gets cast in her very own reality show...

... they've already offered up a title!

How does Meri Moving On strike you?

“Meri needs her own show on TLC about her new life WITHOUT (sic) Cody,” wrote one angry fan in regard to a possible spinoff.

We totally agree, and we would totally watch.

But it doesn't sound as if Meri is on board.

Speaking to Us Weekly several days ago, Meri admitted things are "dark" between her and Kody.

And yet... she almost seems to take this as a challenge.

“The way I look at it is it’s a matter of, like, am I going to stick through it with him when he’s having a dark time?'" she explained to the tabloid.

“Are we going to figure it out because we made this commitment and, like, how do we move forward with where we’re at?”

Meri added that she’s “at peace" these days, but says there are “always improvements to be made” in her quasi marriage, which legally ended back in 2014 when Kody wed Robyn.

“In my very, very dark time in my life that has been documented on the show, about six years ago, I went through a time where I was considering what I wanted to do,” she says, bringing up her failed attempt at dating.

“I was considering all options and what that would look like."

As you likely know if you're reading this, Meri ended up being catfished... and that was basically that for her.

“Even through that, I made the decision to stay," concluded the reality star.

"This is my family.

"At that point, six years ago, my decision was to stay and figure it out.

"This is where I made the commitment. And this is where I am.”