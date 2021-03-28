Meri Brown Loses Her Mother; Sister Wives Star Pays Moving Tribute

Meri Brown is in mourning.

On Saturday, the veteran Sister Wives star took to Instagram to announce the heart-shattering news that her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom.

She was 76 years old.

Bonnie made numerous appearances on the the popular reality show, and also helped run Meri's bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, in Utah.

Wrote Meri in her emotional post:

"76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman.

"This woman whose life mission was to give, to love, to serve. This woman who only knew how to do for others.

"This woman who would drop everything for you. This woman who was strong, resilient, compassionate."

Meri included a photograph of herself and her mother along with this tribute, adding of Bonnie:

"This woman who was a safe place to land, no matter where, no matter when. This woman, this beautiful woman, my mom."

The Sister Wives cast member did not reveal the cause of death, and may not yet know it, but she went on to tell her followers how Bonnie had passed away unexpectedly and "way too soon."

Continued Brown, who has really had a tough time of it of late:

"She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon and I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her.

"Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that."

Concluded Brown, clearly and understandably saddened by this horrible news:

"You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad.

"Love them all, hug them all, and be happy.

"Or rather, just continue filling that space around you with the light that you always do. I love you Mom!"

Just two weeks ago, Meri wished Bonnie a happy birthday, while also acknowledgiing both International Women's Day and Women's History Month.

"How appropriate that during Women's History Month and celebrating amazing and strong women, we get to celebrate the existence of this amazing person too!" she wrote.

"Her life has been devoted to lifting, to serving, to providing, to protecting others.

"She is the kindest and sweetest soul and you'll never hear a negative thing come out of her mouth."

Meri went on to tell her fans how her parent would "keep all your secrets" and would "give you the shirt off your back if you needed it."

Meri, who grew up with 25 siblings between the five moms they all shared, concluded back then:

"Still have no idea where my childhood bed ended up! But that's just who she is. The giver, the provider, the lover, the supporter.

"Thank you mom for being such an inspiration to me and so many others."

As you can see farther above, Lizzie's Heritage Inn also said goodbye to Bonnie online, writing:

With deep sorrow we announce the passing of our incredible mother, grandmother, innkeeper, and dearest Bonnie.

She loved this home and sharing the beautiful history of Lizzie’s with everyone that passed through.

This was the perfect way to spend her last years, she always wanted to be a safe place for others; she was that and more.

Anyone who has met Bonnie LOVES Bonnie. She will missed beyond words and her presence will be forever be missed in this home.

Rest In Peace Grandma Bonnie.

We send our condolences to Meri Brown and her loved ones.

We'll be keeping them in our thoughts tonight.