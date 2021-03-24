Meri Brown: I'll Never Leave Kody! No Matter How Much He Sucks!

Meri Brown is not here to pretend that she's in a happy marriage.

Or even in a mediocre marriage.

Or even in a marriage that has any real shot at improving any time soon.

And yet...

... the Sister Wives star is here to emphasize her committment to this same marriage.

"I think that all relationships, you know, have issues that they have to work through," Meri told People Magazine recently, adding in an interview with the publication when asked about her and Kody Brown:

"And I think that's just kind of where we're at right now.

"For me personally, I'm not one that's going to give up."

On this past Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, viewers watched as Kody basically admitted he had stopped making an effort with Meri.

The latter told the camera that her spiritual husband wasn't really spending any time at her house amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite splitting his time among the residences of hiis other three spouses.

And, simply put, it made Meri feel like crap.

"They say that a person needs four hugs a day just to survive," Meri said very candidly in a confessional, adding:

"People probably are not getting four hugs a day right now. I love hugs and touch, from the appropriate person, you know what I mean?

"And when you don't have that, it feels really, really lonely."

Pretty raw and honest and heart-breaking, right?

"I'm really careful about pushing Kody, because I don't want him to feel like I'm being demanding or pushy or anything like that," Meri continued on this same episode.

"You know, I don't know what Kody is going to be doing after the two-week quarantine.

"I don't know what his plans are -- I can't speak to that, honestly."

Doesn't sound like two people who are very at communication, does it?

As for Kody?

"There's just been nothing going on between me and Meri," he told cameras simply on Sunday.

"She interacts with the family for the holidays and the birthdays, we get together once in a while, I see Meri once in a blue moon.

"But we quit dating and that's just probably because I quit calling her to say, 'Let's go do something.'"

The guy gets points for honesty, we guess -- and then gets many points deducted for being a total douche canoe.

Amid the clear tension between Meri and Kody, many viewers have been urging the former to leave the latter.

Of late, more and more are even calling for a Meri Brown spinoff on TLC, which we would abolutely watch.

Alas, it doesn't sound as if Meri is on board.

"I'm just going to keep at it, you know? Ebb and flows in the relationship ... I think that's just kind of normal," Meri concluded to People.

She also said she and Kody were "in a place where we're just figuring out where we are and, you know, what is happening."

The reality stars have been together since 1990, however.

Seems a little late to be figuring out where they are, don't you think?