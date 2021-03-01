Melissa Gorga: Has She Really Stopped Sleeping with Her Husband?

According to a new and unverified report, Melissa Gorga is doing very well in her job these days.

As a result, however, she is allegedly no longer giving her husband certain other types of jobs behind closed doors... if you get our x-rated drift.

What we're saying in a very confusing manner is this:

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga may be headed for a divorce.

The tension between these spouses has been at the forefront of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11.

That discomfort includes Melissa reportedly giving her number to another man at one point.

An insider has since claimed that Melissa is “distracted” and considering a split from her husband of over 14 years.

To be specific. this is what a source recently told Star Magazine, which isn't always considered an especially reliable tabloid:

“She’s distracted with work and doesn’t have time for Joe."

Melissa, of course, has starred for years and years on Bravo.

Additionally, her business as a boutique owner continues to skyrocket as well.

Success is great, but sometimes it comes with a price that hits close to home.

Just how much time is she therefore spending at work?

As opposed to pleasing the father of her kids?

Work-life balance isn't just important for wellness. It can matter a lot for families.

According to this same report, Joe once said he needed sex “every day" -- and he is now said to be feeling neglected by his wife.

The dude is barely getting it, like, four times a week, it sounds like.

We have no idea how he's even surviving at such a low orgasmic rate.

During production on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2020, Melissa was rumored to be getting close to another man.

There was an entire Season 11 trailer based around her potential encounter with an unnamed restaurant owner.

This is something that was teased in the trailer, but Bravo is busy dragging this storyline out.

We'll need to wait for future episodes to find out what truly transpired between Melissa and this non-husband.

It could be a life-changing moment for her family, which has happened on Bravo before.

Chances are, however, that it's all just one big fake-out.

However, Melissa and Joe really did sell their $2.5 million Montville home at the end of last year.

And they may very well be trying work out their romantic issues.

These two would do a lot for the sake of their three children.

“She’s been with Joe most of her adult life, and the thought of leaving him has crossed her mind more than once,” the Star insider says.

Of course, this alleged source is offering up little to no evidence.

But what does Melissa herself have to say?

During an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, though, Melissa confessed that Joe would have preferred that she stay exactly how she was when they got married.

He doesn't like how things have changed in the (long) time since.

“He likes things to stay the same. I’ve been with him since I was 24 years old. So I’ve changed and I feel like this is a scary part of marriage,” Melissa told this outlet.

Melissa then added: “Either you’re going to grow together or you’re going to grow apart."

She expressed: "And I think we’re fighting really hard to grow together. It’s not easy. We’re struggling."

"I’m not sitting here telling you that, like, I’m moving out of my house today, but we were struggling."