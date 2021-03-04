Meghan Markle: The Royal Family is Lying About Me!

Things between Meghan Markle and The Royal Family have turned ugly.

Or, to be more precise, we suppose:

Things between Meghan Markle and The Royal Family have turned uglier than ever before.

We didn't think that was possible, either. But here we are.

Earlier this week, Markle was accused of bullying by an adviser to Kensington Palace.

Very little is known about the nature of this allegation, but it prompted a response from a spokesperson for Markle that reads as follows:

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."

Meghan, of course, quit her duties as a Royal just about a year ago... largely because she was subjected to so much abuse over the years.

Now, in a stunning and extremely rare move, Buckingham Palace has announced it is "very concerned" by the aforementioned report.

It has even said it's opening up an investigation to learn more about the alleged bullying.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the Palace said on Wednesday.

"Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.

"Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

It's perhaps worth noting at this point that the Palace never opened an investigation into Prince Andrew... even after he was accused of sexual activities with a minor.

But, hey, Markle is American!

And she has the nerve to be sitting down with Oprah Winfrey this Sunday to spill some tea on her time as a Royal.

So few observers are surprised that the Palace is out to smear her in the days ahead of this unique sit-down.

The bullying complaint was made in October 2018 by the Meghan and Harry's former communications secretary Jason Knauf.

He has claimed that Meghan drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

Concluded this new statement from the Palace:

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

In a new preview for her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, meanwhile, the former actress says she doesn't see how the Royal Family could expect her and her husband to stay "silent.

"How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?" Winfrey asked Meghan in the sneak peek shared by CBS Wednesday.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Markle replied.

The Firm is a reference to the institution of the Royal family.

And this is a rather explosive quote from Markle.

She's outwardly accusing members of The Royal Family of spreading lies about her and trying to soil her reputation.

The wildly-anticipated Oprah interview is expected to cover Markle's journey ... from stepping into life as a Royal to marriage, motherhood (she's pregnant with her second child!), philanthropic work and facing intense public pressure.

Harry will then join his wife to talk about their historic move to the United States.

It airs on Sunday, March 7 at 8/7c on CBS.