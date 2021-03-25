Meghan Markle Single-Handedly Bankrupts Paparazzi Agency!

One of the major reasons that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left London, was the endless abuse and harassment they endured from the UK tabloid media.

Unfortunately, the couple has faced much of the same scrutiny in North America.

Back when they were still living in Canada, Meghan and Harry filed suit against the Splash News & Picture Agency for snapping photos during what lawyers described as "private family outing."

Now, it seems the legal action taken by the Sussexes has had devastating legal consequences for the shady firm.

Shortly after the suit was filed, Splash backpedaled and promised that "it will not take unauthorized photographs of the family of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

But by then, the damage had been done.

The suit has yet to be settled, but it seems that the cost of defending themselves has driven Splash to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company issued a statement on Thursday confirming the reports of its bankruptcy, but denying that the Sussexes' suit was the sole reason for its downturn.

"Splash’s financial problems stem from three sources," Splash president Emma Curzon said.

"As a consequence of the global pandemic the availability of celebrity images has declined and budgets within media companies have been cut to reflect wider macro-economic challenges. This situation has been exacerbated by two ongoing litigation cases and the costs of defending these cases."

Curzon went on to claim that the suit has been particularly destructive to Splash as Harry, Meghan and baby Archie were protected by stringent UK privacy laws at the time the photos were taken.

"The case involves free speech related issues under United Kingdom law and, unfortunately, has proven to be too unbearably expensive for Splash to continue its defense," said Curzon.

"Furthermore, if the plaintiffs were to prevail in that case it would likely result in a large attorney fee award against Splash," she added.

"Notwithstanding the merits of the case the company has sought to settle this matter but has been unable to agree [on] a financial settlement within its resources."

Ironically, news of this victory comes just weeks after Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan, in which the Duchess complained of the lack of protection she received from the Royal Family during her time in the UK.

These days, it seems that Meghan and Harry have finally found the protection that they're seeking.

But they needed the help of their own legal team -- and a few arcane UK laws -- in order to benefit from it.

In delivering this devastating blow to Splash, Meghan and Harry have also done a favor for other celebs who are not protected by UK laws.

And now that they're private citizens of the US, that might have been their last opportunity to do so.

Sadly, this won't be the end of the Sussex family's battles with the press.

In fact, Harry and Meghan were forced to sue a photographer shortly after their arrival in Los Angeles last year.

It seems the man used a telephoto lens to snap a pic of Archie while through the window of the home the family was living in at the time.

Situations like that serve to remind us of the constant stress Harry and Meghan are forced to endure as a result of their efforts to live normal, simple lives.

Hopefully, critics of the couple will keep that in mind as they continue their post-interview pile-on.