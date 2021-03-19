Meghan Markle Responds to Privacy Invasion, Investigator's Stunning Reveal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have something to say.

The famous couple have released a statement in response to a private investigator confessing that he had been hired by U.K. tabloid The Sun to dig into Meghan's personal life during the early years of her romance with Harry.

Not exactly shocking, right?

And yet still rather disturbing.

Earlier this week, Daniel Hanks told the BBC that he illegally obtained personal information belonging to Markle and her relatives... including her social security number, address and phone number.

Says a spokesperson for the expecting parents of Archie;

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large, as this investigative report shows that the predatory practices of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships.

"They are grateful to those working in media who stand for upholding the values of journalism, which are needed now more than ever before."

Hanks explained how he chose to come forward about his work for The Sun "to clear my conscience."

Asked what he would say to Meghan and Harry if he had the opportunity, the private investigator replied:

"I'm deeply sorry for what I did...and I'm available if your lawyers need to talk to me.

"I'm ready to give you what I know. Supply you with any information. I just wish this had never happened."

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey a short while back, Markle detailed all the ways in which the media had invaded her privacy and also reported false information.

She emphasized that the Palace not only didn't refute these clalims in the press... the institution fed the BS narrative that painted her in such a poor light, according to Meghan.

Hanks, for his part, said he found all his information through "legal means" -- with the exception of the social security numbers, which he called "the key to the kingdom.

The publishers of The Sun, News Group Newspapers, released its own statement admitting to hiring Hanks.

However, this company alleged he "was not tasked to do anything illegal or breach any privacy laws — indeed he was instructed clearly in writing to act lawfully and he signed a legal undertaking that he would do so."

It added that The Sun did not request Meghan's social security number or use the information he provided "for any unlawful practice."

This may be the case.

But does anyone out there think the publication wasn't encouraging of Hanks to gather alll the intel he could?

By any means necessary?

We all know the answer to that question.

Relatedly;

Last month, Meghan won her claim against the Mail on Sunday's publishers after a British judge granted summary judgment in her favor over five articles published in February 2019 that reproduced parts of the handwritten letter she sent her dad following her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

In response to the ruling, Meghan said:

"These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they've been going on for far too long without consequence."

She concluded back then:

"For these outlets, it's a game. For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness.

"The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep."