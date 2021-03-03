Meghan Markle Responds to Claims She Bullied Palace Staff

Throughout her time in London, Meghan Markle was repeatedly victimized by bullies.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, she's being accused doling out abuse as well as enduring it.

On Tuesday, the Times of London reported that Meghan was the subject of a bullying complaint lodged by an adviser to Kensington Palace.

The allegation comes at a time when the simmering tensions between Meghan and the Royal Family are already on the verge of boiling over.

Now, reps for Meghan have issued a statement regarding the situation on the Duchess' behalf.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the statement reads.

The reps conclude that Meghan “is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Meghan and Harry's communications team denied the allegations in much more forceful language.

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” their statement read.

“We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.”

Needless to say, the allegation comes as an absolute shock to Meghan's fans, many of whom regard her as an anti-bullying crusader.

The Sussexes' comms team maintains that the timing of the accusation is no accident.

They claim that the allegation was made public in order to overshadow Meghan and Harry's upcoming interview with Oprah, which has reportedly made Palace officials very nervous.

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the team's statement continues.

Details of the report remain unknown at this time, but this is not the first time that Meghan has been accused of behaving rudely in her interactions with staff.

Of course, the allegations are generally light on details, and are likely just a result of Meghan behaving in a fashion that royal traditionalists have deemed inappropriate.

As an American woman of color, Meghan's transition to royalty was bound to be more difficult than that of a white native Briton, such as Kate Middleton.

But it seems that many who should have been assisting Meghan were instead compiling lists of grievances for an occasion such as this.

We're not saying with absolute certainty that the charges against Meghan are baseless, but the lack of details and convenient timing are both rather suspicious.

For now, Meghan can't even issue a full response to the allegations, as the specifics are being kept under wraps.

You can expect that the details will remain hidden until after the Oprah interview, as the Queen and company likely hope that a vague, lingering storm cloud of scandal will be enough to draw attention away from the substance of what Meghan has to say.