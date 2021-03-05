Meghan Markle: Did She Really Make a Staffer Cry?

Meghan Markle is fighting for her good name.

But at least the former actress can take comfort in knowing that she doesn't need to do so alone.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace took the world by shock upon announcing it would investigate claims that Markle has a history of bullying employees.

The official complaint was made in October of 2018 by the Meghan and Harry's former communications secretary Jason Knauf, who asserts that Markle drove a pair of personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the Palace said on Wednesday.

"Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article...

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

It's lost on very few observers that the Palace went public with this allegation just days before an interview between Markle and Oprah Winfrey airs on CBS.

Might the Royal Family be trying to sully Markle's name before she airs their dirty laundry in front of a national audience?

Meghan believes so.

At one point in the aforementioned interview, Markle says the Palace is spreading falsehoods about her on purpose.

Specifically, we've now learned that Markle allegedly "turned and hissed" at a staff member two-plus years ago during a Fiji market tour.

A Daily Mail reporter, who was on this trip with the Duchess, now says Meghan was "incandescent with rage about something" in October 2018 and demanded to leave the scene.

"I later saw that same – female – highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face," says this journalist, adding:

"Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features."

Why is this reporter only first making this supposed incident known now, all this time later?

"I was unable to document anything as I couldn't conclusively link the two incidents together, despite my suspicions," the writer explains.

"I have subsequently found out from other sources that my instincts were right."

Sure, maybe.

Or perhaps this is only coming to light now in order to help make Markle look bad prior to her Oprah sit-down.

In a preview for this wildly-anticipated Q&A, Markle says she had to turn down a previous request from Winfrey for a televised chat because she was under the control of the Royal Family.

But now that she's offiicially severed ties?

"It's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean, I'm ready to talk," she tells Oprah.

"To be able to make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself."

In related news, many celebrities who have known Markle for years have been rushing to her defense this week.

“Those British papers really cannot tolerate that Prince Harry loves a black woman. He was right to leave.

"I don’t even think it was a hard decision. They will never ever stop trying to tear Meghan apart. It’s absolutely grotesque,” tweeted Roxane Gay, for example.

"And for his family to question that decision, and do all these passive aggressive things to try and get ahead of the Oprah interview. To punish him for protecting his wife and babies.

"Smh. It’s a shame. I know they are fine but I feel for them nonetheless."

Gabrielle Union, meanwhile, retweeted Gay’s words of support.

She also tweeted a “Sure, Jan” GIF from “The Brady Bunch” alongside the Times of London report claiming Markle is a bully.

Heck, Chance the Rapper even weighed in on the multitude of headlines about the royal couple.

"Do y’all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan?” he asked online.

Then there was Halle Berry, who rarely tweets, issuing a rare message that reads; “It’s still Protect Black Women.”

Jameela Jamil also slammed reports of Markle’s supposed harassment, emphasizing the suspicious timing of the drama.

“So lemme just get this straight.

"The palace were fine with all of Meghan’s ‘bullying’ for years and years until a few days before they fear she may out them publicly,” the actress said on Twitter Thursday.

Sure does seem fishy, doesn't it?

We're firmly on Team Meghan here.

Forever and ever.